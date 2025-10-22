EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Prince Andrew Files — The 'Fatal Mistake' That Could Lead Disgraced Royal to Be Thrown in Prison As Cops FINALLY Probe Him Over Epstein Scandal

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 65-year-old Duke is under renewed scrutiny after leaked emails suggested he obtained his alleged teen sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre 's date of birth and nine-digit social security number, then sought to use a taxpayer-funded protection officer to investigate her when she first spoke publicly in 2011.

Prince Andrew is facing his starkest reckoning yet, with insiders calling a fresh allegation a "fatal mistake" that could tip him from scandal into a prison inmate – as police finally examine his conduct around the Jeffrey Epstein affair.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it is assessing the claims, while U.S. lawyers warn identity laws carry severe penalties.

An insider said: "If verified, this is the ultimate error – the fatal mistake that turns a PR crisis for Andrew into a criminal one."

A Met Police spokesman shared: "We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made." Spencer Kuvin, the lawyer who represented nine victims of sex trafficking pedophile Epstein, stressed it was a crime to knowingly transfer, possess or use, without consent, another person's social security number.

He added: "Penalties for this crime are very severe and can be up to 15 years in prison. Given the information disclosed so far it appears that Andrew may have violated both of these acts. The F.B.I. should immediately open an investigation into his actions and request that Andrew subject himself to an interview.

"Both the U.S. and British authorities should not protect this awful individual. The world should hold Andrew accountable and show everyone that justice matters."