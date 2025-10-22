Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Prince Andrew Files — The 'Fatal Mistake' That Could Lead Disgraced Royal to Be Thrown in Prison As Cops FINALLY Probe Him Over Epstein Scandal

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew is believed to had obtain alleged sex victim Virginia Giuffre's social security number to get dirt on her.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew is facing his starkest reckoning yet, with insiders calling a fresh allegation a "fatal mistake" that could tip him from scandal into a prison inmate – as police finally examine his conduct around the Jeffrey Epstein affair.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 65-year-old Duke is under renewed scrutiny after leaked emails suggested he obtained his alleged teen sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's date of birth and nine-digit social security number, then sought to use a taxpayer-funded protection officer to investigate her when she first spoke publicly in 2011.

Andrew May Find Himself Behind Bars?

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew's 'fatal' mistake may land him behind bars.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it is assessing the claims, while U.S. lawyers warn identity laws carry severe penalties.

An insider said: "If verified, this is the ultimate error – the fatal mistake that turns a PR crisis for Andrew into a criminal one."

A Met Police spokesman shared: "We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made." Spencer Kuvin, the lawyer who represented nine victims of sex trafficking pedophile Epstein, stressed it was a crime to knowingly transfer, possess or use, without consent, another person's social security number.

He added: "Penalties for this crime are very severe and can be up to 15 years in prison. Given the information disclosed so far it appears that Andrew may have violated both of these acts. The F.B.I. should immediately open an investigation into his actions and request that Andrew subject himself to an interview.

"Both the U.S. and British authorities should not protect this awful individual. The world should hold Andrew accountable and show everyone that justice matters."

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Leaked emails suggested he obtained his alleged teen sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's personal information.

Sigrid McCawley, Giuffre's former lawyer, said: "For too long the Metropolitan Police has been a pawn for the powerful and privileged. Weaponizing the criminal justice system to discredit and debase survivors is wrong and cannot be tolerated. These new revelations warrant a thorough investigation and a new examination of actions taken by Prince Andrew and the Metropolitan Police to silence the bravery of Virginia Giuffre."

The timeline of the case stretches back to February 2011, when Giuffre, who took her life aged 41, gave an interview alleging she had been trafficked and was forced to have sex with the then Duke when she was 17.

Palace aides recall Andrew initially spluttered: "What? Who? What was the name again? Never heard of her" when the allegation surfaced. He then emailed Epstein to complain the newspaper was "gratuitously trying it on."

'We Must Have a Statement Ready'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew was recently stripped of his royal titles due to his connection to the late pedophile.

The next day Ed Perkins, then deputy press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, sent Andrew the now-infamous photograph showing him with his arm around Giuffre's waist.

In response, Andrew emailed: "I've just had a short conversation with Ghislaine and she says VR is a lying so and so, paraphrasing, but this is consistent with what JE says. If this comes to the crunch we must have a statement ready."

Legal specialists note the U.S. Social Security Act and federal identity-theft statutes restrict sharing a social security number without consent.

One former federal prosecutor said: "Investigators will want to establish whether any transmission occurred, why it happened, and who handled it."

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The disgraced royal is accused of trying to get dirt on Giuffre.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 63, is serving a U.S. sentence for trafficking, while Epstein died in 2019 at 66 in his jail cell. Giuffre's civil suit against Andrew was settled in 2022 without admission of liability on the disgraced duke's part.

The Met has previously reviewed aspects of the case three times and declined to proceed. Princess Anne, 75, remains the last senior royal convicted of an offense, fined in 2002 under the Dangerous Dogs Act – in a reminder that the law can reach the highest of places.

Inside Buckingham Palace, attention has turned to who knew what – and when.

A former royal household source said: "If public resources were used to pursue an accuser, that is indefensible." A veteran royal aide added, "What's different now is momentum – emails, names, dates. Prosecutors like a paper trail."

