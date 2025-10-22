Kim Kardashian Slammed After Daughter North West, 12, Debuts Dramatic New Look With Face Tattoos and Piercings — 'Why is Her Mother Allowing This?'
Oct. 22 2025, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has been brutally slammed after her daughter, North West, debuted a shocking change in her appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Taking to TikTok, the 12-year-old posted a series of videos showcasing a dramatic new look chock-full of fake face tattoos, a fake nose piercing and grillz.
North West's TikTok's That Showcased Her New Appearance
In addition to the faux adornments, West also donned long, blue braids and fake blue colored contacts.
The fake tattoos she rocked included a star below her eye and a word in script written on her cheek.
"Fake piercings and fake tatts for life," she captioned one of her TikTok videos, which she shared to a joint account with her mother.
In the clip, West was seen alongside her friends, who were dressed similar to her.
Other videos she posted included one of her and her friends on a private jet and another of them backstage at a concert.
North West and Kim Kardashian Criticized Over North's New Look
Although comments were turned off on the TikToks that they posted, once a fan account reposted them, comments flew in, many of which were critical of West's look.
"Shaking my head," one person wrote, while they later added, "She can have a style, but this 'style' looks ridiculously grown and not cute for a 12-year-old. Would you want your daughter walking around like this?!"
"Tattoos?" another person shared, questioning West's faux body décor. "I mean if you like it, totally do it, it's really cute, but at 12?"
In response to a screenshot from one of the videos, a commenter went at Kardashian, writing, "She’s dressed like she’s 20. Why is her mother allowing this?"
Kim Kardashian Got Candid About a Controversial Fashion Choice North West Made
When appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast recently, Kardashian got candid about a corset she allowed West to wear in Rome over the summer that people were critical of.
"It's really hard and it's really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things," she said. "But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I'm like, 'OK we're never wearing that again.' Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.
"She's usually a girl that dresses like a tomboy most of the time and she wanted to try something that her friends were wearing and went to the same place that they went to... and it's just like, okay, wait, maybe you can't wear that, you know?"
As for her blue hair, Kardashian said it makes her daughter "happy" and she "would never take that creativity away from her."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Teresa Giudice Wanted Former Co-Star to Team Up in Bid to Remain on 'RHONJ' — Before She Resorted to Joe and Melissa Gorga… Who Were 'Last on Her List’
Kanye West Is Allegedly Furious With Kim Kardashian Over North West's Style
As RadarOnline.com reported, North's father, Kanye West, has been "bombarding" Kardashian "with abuse" over what he deems to be their daughter's style.
"It's turned really ugly – he's been sending her furious messages nonstop," a source divulged of Kanye's response to North wearing the aforementioned corset in Rome.
"He's been claiming that Kim's pushing North to grow up too quickly," one insider elaborated. "He's angry and saying she's letting their daughter be 'sexualized,' even though he's the same person who once encouraged Kim to wear provocative outfits when they were married."
Kardashian has remained unfazed by Kanye's ranting, another source confirmed.
"Kim's long past being shocked by Kanye's meltdowns," they said.
"These days, she just passes his nasty messages straight to her lawyer. She's stopped trying to argue with him – her focus is on North. She's determined not to let his chaos hurt their daughter's confidence."