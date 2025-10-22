Kim Kardashian Slammed After Daughter North West, 12, Debuts Dramatic New Look With Face Tattoos and Piercings — 'Why is Her Mother Allowing This?'

When appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast recently, Kardashian got candid about a corset she allowed West to wear in Rome over the summer that people were critical of.

"It's really hard and it's really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things," she said. "But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I'm like, 'OK we're never wearing that again.' Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.

"She's usually a girl that dresses like a tomboy most of the time and she wanted to try something that her friends were wearing and went to the same place that they went to... and it's just like, okay, wait, maybe you can't wear that, you know?"

As for her blue hair, Kardashian said it makes her daughter "happy" and she "would never take that creativity away from her."