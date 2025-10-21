EXCLUSIVE: Epstein 'Blackmailed' Virginia Giuffre Into Sex Work By Threatening to Hurt Her Little Brother — and Bragged He 'Owned the Palm Beach Police Department'
Oct. 21 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Virginia Giuffre claimed Jeffrey Epstein used a photo of her little brother to threaten her into staying silent on the horrors taking place inside his Florida home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late prominent Epstein victim alleged in her bombshell memoir, Nobody's Girl, the disgraced financier also bragged about "owning" the Palm Beach Police Department, in case she thought about going to the cops.
How Epstein Preyed on Vulnerable Girls
In her memoir, Giuffre addressed criticism and victim-blaming against the young girls who were recruited into Epstein's vile world by his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
She noted how many, like herself, were already victims of sexual and physical abuse, in addition to facing extreme difficulties, including poverty, homelessness, addiction, and mental abuse.
Giuffre wrote: "We were girls who no one cared about, and Epstein pretended to care. At times, I think he even believed he cared.
"A master manipulator who excelled at divining the desires of others, he threw what looked like a lifeline to girls who were drowning, girls who had nothing, girls who wished to be and do better."
Epstein's 'Conditions' for Employment
After detailing the intense mind tricks she played with herself to continue returning to Epstein's home, Giuffre recalled the day the disgraced financier told her to quit her job as a locker room attendant at Mar-a-Lago and work for him full-time.
Giuffre claimed Epstein said he "wanted to make things easier" for her, but his employment had "a few conditions."
Epstein demanded she be at his "beck and call, day and night, no exceptions" – and gave the 16-year-old $2,500 to rent an apartment, so her parents wouldn't be suspicious of her leaving the home at all hours of the night.
Stunned, the young girl accepted the money, though she noted "a twinge of worry crept into my head."
Epstein's Disturbing Threat
Giuffre claimed Epstein sealed the deal by threatening the one person who meant the world to her, her little brother, whom she nicknamed Skydy.
She wrote: "It felt foolish to rely on him for my livelihood. Epstein must've sensed my qualms, though, because he walked around his desk, picked up a grainy photograph, and handed it to me.
"The image had been taken from some distance, but it was unmistakably my little brother. Skydy was walking away from the camera; I could see his backpack and the outline of the side of his face.
"I felt a stab of fear."
Clearly panicked by the photograph, Giuffre recalled wondering how Epstein obtained the photo before he dropped another threat.
She claimed Epstein told her, "We know where your brother goes to school," and let her racing mind briefly process his words before he demanded, "You must never tell a soul what goes on in this house."
Giuffre added: "He was smiling, but his threat was clear: should I ever be tempted to betray him and go to the authorities, he would hurt Skydy."
As if the teenager wasn't scared enough, she claimed Epstein followed up with another warning: "'And I own the Palm Beach Police Department,' he said, 'so they won't do anything about it.'"
Later she confessed: "I had no choice, I believed, but to accept that and make the best of it – for Skydy's sake, if not my own."