In her memoir, Giuffre addressed criticism and victim-blaming against the young girls who were recruited into Epstein's vile world by his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.

She noted how many, like herself, were already victims of sexual and physical abuse, in addition to facing extreme difficulties, including poverty, homelessness, addiction, and mental abuse.

Giuffre wrote: "We were girls who no one cared about, and Epstein pretended to care. At times, I think he even believed he cared.

"A master manipulator who excelled at divining the desires of others, he threw what looked like a lifeline to girls who were drowning, girls who had nothing, girls who wished to be and do better."