Virginia Roberts
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Twisted Tycoon Had Shocking Two-word Response to Virginia Giuffre Confession She’d Been Abused as a Child

Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Giuffre


Virginia Giuffre claimed Jeffrey Epstein 'made light' of her childhood abuse when he asked her to tell him about her 'first time.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been accused of taking delight in his late victim, Virginia Giuffre, confessing her childhood sexual abuse trauma, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, Epstein pressured the then-16-year-old into telling him about her "first time" while his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, instructed her on how to give the 47-year-old financier a massage during their first meeting in 2000.

Photo of Virginia Giuffre


Giuffre

In her memoir, Giuffre detailed the unimaginable abuse she allegedly endured from her father, a family friend named Forrest, and a modeling agency owner, Ron Eppinger, who she claimed sex trafficked her to another man, from childhood until her early teen years.

When she took the job as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump's private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, where she would later be approached by Maxwell with a so-called job opportunity, Giuffre noted she felt like her life might be turning around for the better.

But when she arrived at the address Maxwell gave her to start her new gig as a masseuse, the promising opportunity revealed its ugly truth.

First Meeting With Epstein

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell


Giuffre claimed Epstein asked her questions about her home life and if she was on birth control.

Giuffre recalled being "nervous" but not wanting to mess up her chance of building a new life for herself as Maxwell showed her how to touch Epstein, who laid naked on the massage table.

Then, the man more than twice her age began asking her a series of questions.

She wrote: "Only later would I see how, step by practiced step, the two of them were breaking down my defenses. Every time I felt a twinge of discomfort, one glance at Maxwell told me I was overreacting.

"And so it went for about half an hour: a seemingly legitimate massage lesson. As Maxwell encouraged me – 'You're getting the hang of it!' –Epstein asked me questions."

Epstein's Questions Detailed

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein


Giuffre claimed Epstein asked about her 'first time,' prompting the teenager to confess her childhood abuse.

His questions were said to include how many siblings Giuffre had and where she went to high school, apparently aware the young girl massaging him was underage.

Giuffre answered honestly, divulging details about her life, including dropping out of high school and how she hoped to get her GED one day.

Epstein then asked if the teen was on birth control, which raised a red flag for Giuffre, who recalled, "Was that a weird question in a job interview?"

She added: "Epstein indicated this was just his way of getting to know me. After all, I might soon be traveling with him. I told him I was on the pill."

'Epstein Didn't Recoil' After Childhood Abuse Confession

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell


Giuffre claimed 'Epstein didn't recoil' after hearing about her abuse and called her a 'naughty girl.'

While Maxwell stood next to Giuffre, encouraging her over the massage, Epstein asked another stomach-churning question.

Giuffre claimed he asked her, "Tell me about your first time," to which she hesitated.

She wrote: "Who's ever heard of an employer asking an applicant about losing her virginity? But I wanted this job, so I took a deep breath and described my rough childhood. I'd been abused by a family friend, I said vaguely, and spent time on the street as a runaway.

"Epstein didn't recoil."

Giuffre continued: "Instead, he made light of it, teasing me for being 'a naughty girl.'"

When she fired back and corrected the pervert that she was "not at all" a naughty girl and was "a good girl" who found herself in "the wrong places," Epstein seemed to take more delight in her defense.

She wrote: "Epstein lifted his head and smirked at me. 'It's okay,' he said. 'I like naughty girls.' Then he rolled over onto his back, and I was startled to see he had an erection."

