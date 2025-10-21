EXCLUSIVE: Twisted Tycoon Had Shocking Two-word Response to Virginia Giuffre Confession She’d Been Abused as a Child

In her memoir, Giuffre detailed the unimaginable abuse she allegedly endured from her father, a family friend named Forrest, and a modeling agency owner, Ron Eppinger, who she claimed sex trafficked her to another man, from childhood until her early teen years.

When she took the job as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump's private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, where she would later be approached by Maxwell with a so-called job opportunity, Giuffre noted she felt like her life might be turning around for the better.

But when she arrived at the address Maxwell gave her to start her new gig as a masseuse, the promising opportunity revealed its ugly truth.