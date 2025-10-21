EXCLUSIVE: Now Sarah Ferguson Twists the Knife – How Prince Andrew is Bracing for 'Ultimate Betrayal' by Ex-Wife As She Fights to Survive Fresh Epstein Scandal Engulfing Their Family
Oct. 21 2025, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is preparing to "turn on" Prince Andrew in what royal insiders are calling the "ultimate betrayal," as both face mounting scrutiny over their financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein and pressure from the King to vacate Royal Lodge.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, shamed Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife, also 65, still share the 30-room mansion in Windsor, but their uneasy cohabitation has reportedly become strained amid new evidence linking them to Epstein's finances.
'She's Always Known How to Look After Herself'
Ferguson, who has been engulfed in scandal since emails suggested the convicted sex offender secretly bankrolled her for 15 years, is now understood to be weighing her options as royal support dwindles and her income sources dry up – including betraying Andrew to set herself up financially for the rest of her life.
"Sarah's always known how to look after herself," a royal insider said. "If she's forced to pick between protecting Andrew or protecting her own future, she'll put herself first. She realizes this scandal could finish her off – and she's not the type to go down without a fight."
If that involves cooperating with authorities or doing highly-paid tell-all Netflix shows and books to betray Andrew for cash so she has a retirement fund, she will do it."
The former duchess was stripped of her remaining titles earlier this month, while Andrew was forced to relinquish the Duke of York honor and step down from the Order of the Garter as a result of their ties to Epstein.
King's Ultimatum and the 'Tell-All' Plan
Both were told by King Charles, 76, continued denial of responsibility over the Epstein scandal would no longer be tolerated.
"The King was absolutely firm that Andrew's conduct can't be excused," a palace aide said.
"He warned him it was time to step aside gracefully – before Parliament had to step in and do it for him."
Now, insiders say Ferguson is considering a "tell-all interview" with major broadcasters or streamers to both clear her name and get a bumper paycheck – even if it means exposing the full extent of Andrew's involvement with Epstein.
"She's never been one to hold back," a television executive familiar with talks that have already started said.
"There's industry chatter about her sitting down for a gentle U.S. interview – something far more controlled than Andrew's Newsnight debacle. But for it to land well, she'd need to clearly separate herself from him."
Crumbling Finances Inside Royal Lodge
Tensions are said to be running high inside Royal Lodge, where Fergie and Andy live at opposite ends of the property.
"The finances have dried up, and that's when tensions really begin," another source said.
"Sarah's lost major deals – charities don't want to be linked to her name right now. At the same time, Andrew's income isn't enough to keep Royal Lodge running. It's turning into a standoff over money."
Leaked correspondence has compounded the pair's woes, with one email showing Epstein complaining Ferguson was "constantly asking him for money" despite her public claims of cutting ties.
In one message, Epstein wrote the duchess "was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow," referring to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who were 20 and 19 at the time.
Royal Fallout Looms
A well-placed royal source said: "It's obvious now that Sarah's financial ties to Epstein lasted far longer than people realized. "She's deeply anxious about what could surface next – and she fears Andrew could take her down too. "That's why she's preparing to point the finger elsewhere."
Prince William, 43, is said to be pressing to have the pair removed from Royal Lodge entirely.
"William's reached his limit," the source added.
"He thinks keeping them at Royal Lodge damages the monarchy's image.
"Charles has simply held back so far out of loyalty, but that has run out now."
With Fergie and Andy facing financial strain and social exile, even their daughters may be drawn into the fallout.
"Beatrice and Eugenie are both financially stable, but there's growing chatter that they might need to step in and help their parents," a family associate said. "They adore them, of course – but even their patience is starting to wear thin."
Another insider warned: "Sarah's playing a dangerous game. If she throws Andrew under the bus, it might save her career – but it could destroy what's left of their family."