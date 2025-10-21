EXCLUSIVE: Now Sarah Ferguson Twists the Knife – How Prince Andrew is Bracing for 'Ultimate Betrayal' by Ex-Wife As She Fights to Survive Fresh Epstein Scandal Engulfing Their Family

Ferguson, who has been engulfed in scandal since emails suggested the convicted sex offender secretly bankrolled her for 15 years, is now understood to be weighing her options as royal support dwindles and her income sources dry up – including betraying Andrew to set herself up financially for the rest of her life.

"Sarah's always known how to look after herself," a royal insider said. "If she's forced to pick between protecting Andrew or protecting her own future, she'll put herself first. She realizes this scandal could finish her off – and she's not the type to go down without a fight."

If that involves cooperating with authorities or doing highly-paid tell-all Netflix shows and books to betray Andrew for cash so she has a retirement fund, she will do it."

The former duchess was stripped of her remaining titles earlier this month, while Andrew was forced to relinquish the Duke of York honor and step down from the Order of the Garter as a result of their ties to Epstein.