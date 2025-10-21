EXCLUSIVE: Sir Tom Jones' Final Regret – His Massive Guilt Over Reclusive Late Wife He Met Aged 12 and Cheated on With Hundreds of Women

Jones met Linda when they were both only 12 in Pontypridd, South Wales, and the pair married at 16 after she became pregnant with their son, Mark. Despite decades of separation due to touring and Jones' notorious womanizing during their marriage with hundreds of groupies, they never divorced, remaining married for 59 years until reclusive Linda's death from cancer.

"I was thinking of my wife, she was in my mind when I was recording it," he said of his 2010 rendition of Bob Dylan's What Good Am I?. "Her health wasn't good, and mentally, she wasn't in a good place, and I felt partly responsible for it. So I felt, 'What good am I, if I'm just like the rest, if I just turn away, when I see how you're dressed?'

"Because she'd lost it, you know? So that was on my mind when I recorded it."

Jones' reputation as one of music's great showmen was matched only by his reputation as a serial adulterer. During the height of his fame in the 1960s and '70s, he famously claimed to have slept with up to 250 women a year – a number that shocked even his inner circle.