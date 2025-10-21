Biden's Press Sec Karine Jean Pierre Brands Trump's Mouthpiece Karoline Leavitt 'Deplorable' After She Dropped a 'Mama Joke' in Leaked Texting Scandal
Oct. 21 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Former President Joe Biden's mouthpiece, Karine Jean-Pierre, unloaded on her tough-as-nails MAGA successor during an appearance on The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jean-Pierre, 51, called Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt "deplorable" for what she claimed made up the current Democrat voter base, as well as a snarky joke she made via a private text with a reporter.
The term was first made famous by then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who called Trump's supporters a "basket of deplorables" while unsuccessfully running against the tycoon in 2016.
'It's Deplorable'
Liberal panelist Sunny Hostin brought up Leavitt's controversial comments, which she made during an appearance on Fox News. The spokeswoman boldly stated, "The Democrat party's main constituency is Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals."
"I have so many thoughts there. Hearing that, it's deplorable," Jean-Pierre huffed.
"And I'm using that word on purpose because they don't seem to understand — this is the Trump White House — that they don't work for just one man. They work for the American people. It is about coming together, about a common good," the now-former Democrat sneered.
Jean-Pierre previously revealed she now identifies as an Independent after leaving her White House post.
White House 'Trolling'
Hostin, 57, also brought up a leaked text where a reporter asked Leavitt, 28, why the president chose a specific location for a meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin, where she replied with a crass joke.
"Who suggested Budapest?" HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte asked in the leaked text.
"Your mom did," Leavitt replied.
"The White House press secretary is not about online trolling," Jean-Pierre scoffed. "It is an honor and a privilege to have that job and to speak on behalf of the most powerful person in the world."
She 'Lied' About Biden
Jean-Pierre's comments about Leavitt were met with widespread derision when The View posted the clip on X.
"Yeah, well Jean-Pierre did a fine job of trolling the country when she told us Biden was in perfect mental health," one person wrote.
A second fired off, "@K_JeanPierre lied through her teeth about Biden's declining health and Fauci's bogus COVID claims... Get the f--- outta here."
A third person was upset by Jean-Pierre's holier-than-thou attitude, raging, "Yet you @K_JeanPierre publicly supported from the WH podium Dems calling Trump Hitler, fascist, racist, threat to democracy. Hypocrite!"
Despite numerous reports since Biden left office that he was in a rapid state of cognitive decline throughout his presidency, Jean-Pierre claimed she never saw it in her boss.
She wrote in her new memoir, Independent, that Biden's "mental acuity for me never, ever came into question."
Texts With a 'Left-Wing Hack'
For her part, Leavitt came out guns blazing that the text exchange with Dáte didn't show the full conversation, going on to post it in full on her X account on Monday, October 20.
It showed Dáte fired back at her "your mom" joke, "Is this funny to you?"
Leavitt replied, "It's funny to me that you actually consider yourself a journal [sic]. You are a far-left hack who nobody takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media; they just don't tell you that to your face. Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased, and bull---- questions.”
"For context, S.V. Dáte of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points," the White House spokeswoman wrote above the text exchange.
"Just take a look at @svdate’s feed, it reads like an anti-Trump personal diary," she told followers while adding, "Activists who masquerade as real reporters do a disservice to the profession" as a reason behind why she shared the text in full.