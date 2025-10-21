Biden's Press Sec Karine Jean Pierre Brands Trump's Mouthpiece Karoline Leavitt 'Deplorable' After She Dropped a 'Mama Joke' in Leaked Texting Scandal

Former President Joe Biden's mouthpiece, Karine Jean-Pierre, unloaded on her tough-as-nails MAGA successor during an appearance on The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jean-Pierre, 51, called Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt "deplorable" for what she claimed made up the current Democrat voter base, as well as a snarky joke she made via a private text with a reporter.

The term was first made famous by then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who called Trump's supporters a "basket of deplorables" while unsuccessfully running against the tycoon in 2016.