Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire's Life at 70: Country Icon Finally Engaged to 'Perfect' Fiancé Rex Linn After Five Years of Dating and Insists She's Never Been Happier in Her Life

photo of Reba McEntire
Source: mega

Reba McEntire has never been happier at age 70.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Reba McEntire has found her happy place, RadarOnline.com can share.

The 70-year-old country music superstar isn't slowing down – with two hit shows on NBC and a newly announced fiancé.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Reba McEntire and Rex Linn
Source: mega

The singer recently revealed she is engaged to long-time boyfriend, Linn.

McEntire is pulling double duty on the Peacock network, sitting down for season 28 of The Voice and acting up on season 2 of Happy's Place.

"I think I'm happier now than I've ever been in my life," she told People. "It’s amazing. It’s wonderful being 70 and getting to do what I get to do at the level I want to do it."

McEntire admits it's a bit off-brand for her to feel satisfied with her life, but she's ready to embrace it.

"I used to think being content was a no-no, because if you're content, you're not going to strive to continue to do better," she added. "That's not true because you always try to improve your health.

"As I tell artists on The Voice, and anybody that ever asks me for advice, I'll say, 'Enjoy every minute.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Perfect Proposal

photo of Reba McEntire
Source: NBC

She is also enjoying double the success on NBC, with 'The Voice' and 'Happy's Place.'

Right now, she's enjoying every minute with hubby-to-be Rex Linn. As RadarOnline.com reported, the two are finally getting married after five years of dating.

And she has her good friend Dolly Parton to thank for her perfect proposal.

Parton saw Linn "ignoring Reba's hints about wanting to get engaged, and it infuriated Dolly," said an insider.

"He joked that they're like a married couple already and don't need a ring to prove it, but Dolly's not afraid to tell it like it is, and she thought he should pop the question already. And he did."

Article continues below advertisement

She Said Yes!

photo of Dolly Parton
Source: mega

McEntire's bestie, Dolly Parton, helped pull of the perfect proposal

News of their engagement broke after a reporter on the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet on September 14 referred to them as fiancés.

McEntire and Linn, 68, first met in the 1990s but didn't begin dating until 2020, when they reconnected after the death of her mother and bonded during quarantine

"Their love story is sweet," said the insider, "They are both very happy."

Before the big engagement, McEntire talked about marriage during an October 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

After a fan asked the country icon if she would ever get married again, McEntire said: "That would be up to him. I've been married twice, he's never been married, so if he wants to, that's totally up to him."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Donald Trump, Sean 'Diddy' Combs

'Trump Will Do What He Wants': The Don 'Could Set Diddy Free This Week' After Disgraced Sex Beast Was Sentenced to 4 Years Behind Bars

Composite photo of Rosie O'Donnell, Kevin Federline, Britney Spears and Jimmy Kimmel

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline Calls Out Rosie O’Donnell and Jimmy Kimmel For Publicly 'Mocking' Him Over Explosive Britney Spears Divorce — 'It Made Me Feel Like I Was Stuck'

Going to the Chapel

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of Reba McEntire and Rex Linn
Source: mega

A traditional wedding ceremony may not be in the cards.

Now that he's made his decision, the focus can shift to the wedding itself, but they may not go the traditional route.

One of McEntire's pals revealed: "She loves the idea of getting married in Las Vegas, and Rex is totally on board. Reba thinks choosing somewhere like the Little White Wedding Chapel would make for a great memory."

A friend said at the beginning that McEntire was still gun-shy about marriage, but Linn helped to restore her faith in long-term relationships.

The pal said: "He puts her feelings before his own, but he also isn't afraid to stand up for himself. He's a gentleman, but not a doormat, and Reba likes that."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.