Reba McEntire's Life at 70: Country Icon Finally Engaged to 'Perfect' Fiancé Rex Linn After Five Years of Dating and Insists She's Never Been Happier in Her Life

McEntire is pulling double duty on the Peacock network, sitting down for season 28 of The Voice and acting up on season 2 of Happy's Place.

"I think I'm happier now than I've ever been in my life," she told People. "It’s amazing. It’s wonderful being 70 and getting to do what I get to do at the level I want to do it."

McEntire admits it's a bit off-brand for her to feel satisfied with her life, but she's ready to embrace it.

"I used to think being content was a no-no, because if you're content, you're not going to strive to continue to do better," she added. "That's not true because you always try to improve your health.

"As I tell artists on The Voice, and anybody that ever asks me for advice, I'll say, 'Enjoy every minute.'"