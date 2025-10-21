Reba McEntire's Life at 70: Country Icon Finally Engaged to 'Perfect' Fiancé Rex Linn After Five Years of Dating and Insists She's Never Been Happier in Her Life
Reba McEntire has found her happy place, RadarOnline.com can share.
The 70-year-old country music superstar isn't slowing down – with two hit shows on NBC and a newly announced fiancé.
McEntire is pulling double duty on the Peacock network, sitting down for season 28 of The Voice and acting up on season 2 of Happy's Place.
"I think I'm happier now than I've ever been in my life," she told People. "It’s amazing. It’s wonderful being 70 and getting to do what I get to do at the level I want to do it."
McEntire admits it's a bit off-brand for her to feel satisfied with her life, but she's ready to embrace it.
"I used to think being content was a no-no, because if you're content, you're not going to strive to continue to do better," she added. "That's not true because you always try to improve your health.
"As I tell artists on The Voice, and anybody that ever asks me for advice, I'll say, 'Enjoy every minute.'"
Perfect Proposal
Right now, she's enjoying every minute with hubby-to-be Rex Linn. As RadarOnline.com reported, the two are finally getting married after five years of dating.
And she has her good friend Dolly Parton to thank for her perfect proposal.
Parton saw Linn "ignoring Reba's hints about wanting to get engaged, and it infuriated Dolly," said an insider.
"He joked that they're like a married couple already and don't need a ring to prove it, but Dolly's not afraid to tell it like it is, and she thought he should pop the question already. And he did."
She Said Yes!
News of their engagement broke after a reporter on the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet on September 14 referred to them as fiancés.
McEntire and Linn, 68, first met in the 1990s but didn't begin dating until 2020, when they reconnected after the death of her mother and bonded during quarantine
"Their love story is sweet," said the insider, "They are both very happy."
Before the big engagement, McEntire talked about marriage during an October 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
After a fan asked the country icon if she would ever get married again, McEntire said: "That would be up to him. I've been married twice, he's never been married, so if he wants to, that's totally up to him."
Going to the Chapel
Now that he's made his decision, the focus can shift to the wedding itself, but they may not go the traditional route.
One of McEntire's pals revealed: "She loves the idea of getting married in Las Vegas, and Rex is totally on board. Reba thinks choosing somewhere like the Little White Wedding Chapel would make for a great memory."
A friend said at the beginning that McEntire was still gun-shy about marriage, but Linn helped to restore her faith in long-term relationships.
The pal said: "He puts her feelings before his own, but he also isn't afraid to stand up for himself. He's a gentleman, but not a doormat, and Reba likes that."