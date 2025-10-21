EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reads Virginia Giuffre's Memoir So You Don't Have to as It Hits Shelves Today — And Sums Up All of Its Most Damning Epstein and Prince Andrew Revelations
Oct. 21 2025, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl – released today – paints a harrowing picture of a life marked by horrific abuse, exploitation, and power, and RadarOnline.com can now reveal the book's most shocking revelations include claims of rape, child trafficking and a detailed account of her alleged encounters with Prince Andrew.
Told in Giuffre's words before her death by suicide earlier this year at the age of 41, the 300-page memoir, completed shortly before she took her life, traces how a girl from a violent, neglectful home in Florida became what she calls "the perfect victim" for Jeffrey Epstein and the pedophile's fixer and madam Ghislaine Maxwell.
Horrors at Home and the Path to Epstein
"I know about monsters," she writes in the gruesome book. "As a child, I experienced nearly every kind of abuse: Incest, parental neglect, severe corporal punishment, molestation, rape."
Giuffre bleakly alleges her father, Sky Roberts, "touched me in ways nobody had before" and called it "his way of giving me 'extra love'" before arranging with a friend named Forrest to "trade" their daughters for a night.
Roberts, however, has denied her accusations, saying: "Just to straighten this out, I never abused my daughter and didn't know that Forrest did that either; if I had known, I would have been very angry and taken care of the situation."
From there, Giuffre's life spiraled into Epstein's orbit.
She recounts how Maxwell recruited her under the guise of offering work as a massage therapist, only for her to be trapped in a system of sexual servitude.
"I knew I was exploiting their vulnerabilities. The faces of girls I recruited will always haunt me," she writes, admitting she later lured other young women into Epstein's network.
Inside Epstein's Brutal World
She describes how Epstein's tastes turned increasingly sadistic, recalling how he forced her to wear a "black leather metal-studded collar" while chained at her hands and feet.
"The backbreaking contortions that contraption forced upon me caused so much pain, I prayed I would black out," she says.
Giuffre also details being "lent out to scores of wealthy, powerful people," describing instances of violence and degradation.
"I believed that I might die a sex slave," she writes.
The Prince Andrew Allegations
The memoir revisits her long-standing allegations against Prince Andrew, including that Maxwell arranged for her to meet the royal at her London townhouse in March 2001. Maxwell allegedly told her she was about to have a "special day" and would meet a "handsome prince."
When Andrew arrived, Giuffre says Maxwell told him to guess her age.
"He guessed correctly that I was 17," she wrote. "My daughters are just a little younger than you," he allegedly skin-crawlingly remarked.
Giuffre describes being taken to Tramp nightclub that same night, where Andrew "sweated profusely" before they allegedly returned home, where, she claims, "we didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed."
She added: "Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour."
Epstein allegedly paid her $15,000 afterward "for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy.'"
Giuffre also reiterates her claim Andrew took part in an "orgy" with her and "approximately eight other young girls" on Epstein's private island in 2001.
"It was not just the two of us this time; it was an orgy," she claims.
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Will Be Raging' If She's Snubbed From Taylor Swift's Wedding Invite List — Despite 'Diva Duchess' Congratulating Singer 'Through Gritted Teeth'
Tragic Aftermath and Final Words
Elsewhere in the book, she recounts losing a baby shortly after the alleged encounter and claims Epstein arranged for doctors to keep it quiet.
"A gentleman's agreement was struck," she said, recalling an incision near her abdomen that suggested keyhole surgery.
Epstein allegedly told her she'd had a miscarriage after the op.
Giuffre also alleges Epstein later asked her to carry his and Maxwell's child.
"I want you to have our baby," she quotes Epstein as saying. "What if the baby was female? This proposal would endanger another person: a helpless child."
Finally, she claims Prince Andrew insisted she sign a gag order to avoid embarrassing the late Queen Elizabeth II during her Platinum Jubilee.
"It seemed important to the prince because it ensured that his mother's Platinum Jubilee would not be tarnished," she says.
Prince Andrew and Roberts have both denied Giuffre's allegations in full.
Epstein and Maxwell are both now dead or imprisoned – but Giuffre's final words ensure her story endures.