EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reads Virginia Giuffre's Memoir So You Don't Have to as It Hits Shelves Today — And Sums Up All of Its Most Damning Epstein and Prince Andrew Revelations

Told in Giuffre's words before her death by suicide earlier this year at the age of 41, the 300-page memoir, completed shortly before she took her life, traces how a girl from a violent, neglectful home in Florida became what she calls "the perfect victim" for Jeffrey Epstein and the pedophile's fixer and madam Ghislaine Maxwell .

Virginia Giuffre 's posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl – released today – paints a harrowing picture of a life marked by horrific abuse, exploitation, and power, and RadarOnline.com can now reveal the book's most shocking revelations include claims of rape, child trafficking and a detailed account of her alleged encounters with Prince Andrew .

"I know about monsters," she writes in the gruesome book. "As a child, I experienced nearly every kind of abuse: Incest, parental neglect, severe corporal punishment, molestation, rape."

Giuffre bleakly alleges her father, Sky Roberts, "touched me in ways nobody had before" and called it "his way of giving me 'extra love'" before arranging with a friend named Forrest to "trade" their daughters for a night.

Roberts, however, has denied her accusations, saying: "Just to straighten this out, I never abused my daughter and didn't know that Forrest did that either; if I had known, I would have been very angry and taken care of the situation."

From there, Giuffre's life spiraled into Epstein's orbit.

She recounts how Maxwell recruited her under the guise of offering work as a massage therapist, only for her to be trapped in a system of sexual servitude.

"I knew I was exploiting their vulnerabilities. The faces of girls I recruited will always haunt me," she writes, admitting she later lured other young women into Epstein's network.