'60 Minutes' in Chaos: New CBS News Boss Stuns Crew Members After Asking Controversial Question About 'Being Biased' — 'They Felt Blindsided and Humiliated'

New CBS News boss Bari Weiss left all but one of the stars of 60 Minutes on the verge of a "revolt" after she reportedly questioned why they left objectivity behind in favor of a left-leaning bent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Weiss, 41, was brought aboard the network for her moderate and centrist views and is trying to right the ship after the news magazine faced battering accusations of favoring Democrats and going out of its way to make President Donald Trump look bad.