Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > 60 Minutes

'60 Minutes' in Chaos: New CBS News Boss Stuns Crew Members After Asking Controversial Question About 'Being Biased' — 'They Felt Blindsided and Humiliated'

'60 Minutes' logo
Source: CBS/YouTube

Weiss is shaking things up at CBS News, including '60 Minutes.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

New CBS News boss Bari Weiss left all but one of the stars of 60 Minutes on the verge of a "revolt" after she reportedly questioned why they left objectivity behind in favor of a left-leaning bent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Weiss, 41, was brought aboard the network for her moderate and centrist views and is trying to right the ship after the news magazine faced battering accusations of favoring Democrats and going out of its way to make President Donald Trump look bad.

Article continues below advertisement

'Blindsided and Humiliated'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Lesley Stahl
Source: MEGA

Longtime '60 Minutes' vet Stahl has been with the show since 1991.

Weiss reportedly called a meeting of the 60 Minutes staff on October 14 and asked, "Why does the country think you’re biased?" leaving them stunned.

"It was basically a revolt," a show source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.

"They felt blindsided and humiliated and wanted to hit back."

Shuter reported the insider claimed correspondents Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim openly complained about Weiss’s "outsider arrogance."

"They think she’s questioning their integrity — and their legacy," another staffer huffed.

Article continues below advertisement

'Time to Listen'

Photo of Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Cooper pulls double duty between CNN and '60 Minutes.'

One prominent staffer trying to remain above the fracas is Anderson Cooper, who fears for the show's future if they stay on the current liberal-leaning course.

"Anderson wanted no part of it," a CBS source revealed to Shuter. "He told colleagues this wasn’t the time to circle the wagons — it was time to listen."

"He knows public trust is fading," a producer added about the CNN star. "And he’s protecting himself, not the bureaucracy."

A CNN rep countered the CBS insider, exclusively telling RadarOnline.com that Cooper wasn't present for the meeting and hasn't discussed it with any of his 60 Minutes colleagues.

Article continues below advertisement

'Balanced and Fact-Based' Journalism

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: The Free Press/YouTube

Weiss was brought aboard to bring a more balanced aspect to left-leaning CBS News.

Weiss is a former New York Times opinion page writer who left the paper in July 2020 after claiming it was an "illiberal environment" that caused her to be the subject of "constant bullying."

She started a popular Substack that led to her launching the online media company The Free Press.

David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, made it clear in Weiss' October 6 hiring announcement that she was being brought aboard to regain viewers' trust in the CBS News brand.

"We believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home," Ellison said about Weiss's primary initiative, calling her a "proven champion of independent, principled journalism."

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Tom Jones

EXCLUSIVE: Sir Tom Jones' Final Regret – His Massive Guilt Over Reclusive Late Wife He Met Aged 12 and Cheated on With Hundreds of Women

photo of Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire's Life at 70: Country Icon Finally Engaged to 'Perfect' Fiancé Rex Linn After Five Years of Dating and Insists She's Never Been Happier in Her Life

Huge Payout to Trump

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Trump sucessfully sued over a '60 Minutes' interview with his 2024 presidential opponent Harris.

CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global, famously agreed to pay Trump $16 million in August to settle a lawsuit over 60 Minutes allegedly editing an interview with his Democrat opponent, Kamala Harris, to make her answers seem more coherent.

Trump initially sued for $10 billion in damages, claiming "deceptive conduct" by the network in the October 2024 interview between Whittaker, 74, and Harris, 61, in the days leading up to the presidential election.

The tycoon's team filed the suit due to "CBS’s partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public," in their complaint.

The lawsuit accused CBS of attempting to "tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party as the heated 2024 Presidential election — which President Trump is leading — approaches its conclusion."

Trump emerged victorious the following month, securing his second term as president.

On October 21, a CNN rep exclusively told us Cooper wasn't present for the meeting and hasn't discussed it with any of his 60 Minutes colleagues.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.