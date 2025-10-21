'Trump Will Do What He Wants': The Don 'Could Set Diddy Free This Week' After Disgraced Sex Beast Was Sentenced to 4 Years Behind Bars
Oct. 21 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is said to be considering commuting Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentence soon, weeks after the disgraced rapper was tossed behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The music mogul was sentenced to four years in prison after a jury convicted him of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Will Trump Save Combs?
According to TMZ, the controversial president is "vacillating" on a commutation, as some of Trump's loyal staff are said to be urging the former reality star not to touch Combs' sentence.
However, according to the insider, "Trump will do what he wants," and the outspoken politician may set Combs free as "early as this week."
Despite the report, the White House has already responded, claiming Trump is not interested in seeing Combs walk the streets anytime soon.
Combs, who faced 20 years behind bars for his vile crimes, only received a slap on the wrist, according to some, as he was also fined $500,000.
Combs Gets Scolded By Judge Following Sentence
Once he handed down his sentence, Judge Arun Subramanian called out the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker, declaring, "This is a serious sentence that reflects the gravity of your crimes and conduct. You abused the power and control with women you professed to love. You abused them physically, emotionally, and psychologically."
He added: "You had the power and the resources to keep it going, and because you weren’t caught. You paid for and organized these acts. You were no John. You were responsible for that, even if your currency was sexual desires and not money."
Combs is said to want to serve his sentence at at FCI Fort Dix, a low-level prison, a New Jersey facility which has been described as "wide-open."
According to Christopher Zoukis, the consulting division director of the law practice Elizabeth Franklin-Best PC, FCI Fort Dix is "pretty laidback," as they include dorm-style settings and communal bathrooms.
Combs Wants to Serve Sentence in New Jersey
The prison does an "intensive" 9- to 12-month treatment program for prisoners with substance abuse problems. Zoukis revealed graduates of the program can get their sentences reduced by up to a year.
"RDAP is great because if you qualify for the time off your sentence, then it can be a massive sentence reduction,” he explained.
Combs recently informed Judge Subramanian he believes the facility would work for him as it is better suited to dealing with drug issues.
"In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for (Residential Drug Abuse Program) purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs," Teny Geragos, one of Combs' lawyers, wrote in a filing to the judge on October 6.
Trump Frees George Santos
While Combs remains behind bars, hoping for Trump to save him, the president has already given a lifeline to another failed figure: George Santos.
On Friday, October 17, Trump took to Truth Social to announce he had commuted the disgraced former GOP rep.'s prison sentence.
"George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated," the 79-year-old wrote on the platform. "Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck, George, have a great life!"
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty last summer to federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges shortly after taking office. Following his plea, Santos was given the maximum sentence of 87 months, or seven years and three months, behind bars. His team had previously begged for a more lenient two-year sentence.