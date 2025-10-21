EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline Calls Out Rosie O’Donnell and Jimmy Kimmel For Publicly 'Mocking' Him Over Explosive Britney Spears Divorce — 'It Made Me Feel Like I Was Stuck'
Oct. 21 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Britney Spears' wrongdoings aren't the only target in Kevin Federline's explosive new memoir, You Thought You Knew, as he also went at Rosie O'Donnell, Jimmy Kimmel and Ben Stiller, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hollywood Elites 'Stung' Kevin Federline Amid His Divorce From Britney Spears
"The gossip, the rumors, and the public ridicule, it’s all like a high school drama on a massive scale. And while I was lucky to have a strong sense of self by the time fame hit, there were still moments that got to me," Federline writes.
While he said he "expected" the most loyal supporters of Spears to "lash out" at him, he was taken aback when celebrities did the same.
"What stung was when people in the industry, the so-called Hollywood elites, jumped on the bandwagon without knowing me at all," he says.
Kevin Federline Was 'an Easy Target'
"When someone like Ben Stiller or Rosie O'Donnell makes a jab, it feels personal," Federline continues. "It’d be one thing if they were strangers, but these were people in the same world, people who should understand how damaging words can be. They had no clue who I really was, yet still felt entitled to publicly judge me.”
Federline noted he was an "easy target" due to being "attached to one of the biggest stars on the planet," but claimed he was more than a "random guy" trying to ride on the famous songstress's coattails.
"Hearing Jimmy Kimmel or whoever else make a joke at my expense did bother me," he writes. "It wasn’t devastating, but it was frustrating. It made me feel like I was stuck in this caricature, like my life was some kind of Jerry Springer episode for people to laugh at."
What did Rosie O'Donnell and Jimmy Kimmel Say About Kevin Federline?
When it was announced Federline was divorcing Spears, O'Donnell was a panelist on The View.
She shot off confetti and said, "Let me just say on behalf of a happy America: Welcome back, Britney! We love you!"
Soon after, Kimmel made a joke about Federline's rap career at the American Music Awards and performed in a skit where they threw a Federline look-alike into the ocean.
"That moment summed up how the industry treated me, like I was something to be laughed at, thrown away, and forgotten," he shares. "That hurt. It’s one thing to deal with the tabloids, but it’s another when the ridicule comes from people you once respected or people who should know better."
Britney Spears and Her Representatives Respond to Kevin Federline's Book
In the wake of Federline's book, Spears took to slamming him on her social media.
"The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting," she claimed
As for the content in the book, Spears said they're "white lies" that are "going straight to the bank."
"I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," she elaborated. "I will always love them, and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking."
Representatives for Spears also slammed the book, claiming it was an example of "profiting off her and sadly, it comes after child support has ended. All she cares about are her kids... and their well-being during this sensationalism."