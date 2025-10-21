EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Federline Calls Out Rosie O’Donnell and Jimmy Kimmel For Publicly 'Mocking' Him Over Explosive Britney Spears Divorce — 'It Made Me Feel Like I Was Stuck'

Federline said 'moments' got to him amid his split from Spears.

"The gossip, the rumors, and the public ridicule, it’s all like a high school drama on a massive scale. And while I was lucky to have a strong sense of self by the time fame hit, there were still moments that got to me," Federline writes.

While he said he "expected" the most loyal supporters of Spears to "lash out" at him, he was taken aback when celebrities did the same.

"What stung was when people in the industry, the so-called Hollywood elites, jumped on the bandwagon without knowing me at all," he says.