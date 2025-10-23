Your tip
Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes, 39, Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo After Weight Loss and Multiple Cosmetic Procedures

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: MEGA; @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes keeps changing up her look in dramatic makeovers.

Profile Image

Oct. 23 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

While troubled Amanda Bynes hasn't looked anything like her teenage starlet days in years, a shocking new photo proves just how unrecognizable she's become after a major weight loss and several cosmetic procedures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former actress, 39, shared a snapshot highlighting the significant changes in her appearance.

New Look For Bynes

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: @amandapandapandapanda/Instagram

Bynes showed off her interesting makeup job in an Instagram Story.

Bynes shared a selfie in an Instagram Story, where her platinum blonde locks were pulled back with several barettes atop her head.

The She's The Man star sported heavily painted eyebrows, sitting high above their natural line, and dark eyeliner on the lower lid.

Byrnes' face had an overall sheen due to her foundation not being blended properly, while her ever-present septum ring and heart tattoo on her cheek continued to stand out.

She wrote at the bottom, "When ur hair's not hairing," apparently unhappy with how her tresses were behaving that day.

Fillers and Plastic Surgery

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: MEGA

Bynes seen out and about in 2022 with jet black locks.

Bynes has been experimenting with her looks in the years since her infamous 2013 breakdown.

Three years ago, she was sporting long, jet black hair and went easier on makeup. In August, Bynes revealed her latest cosmetic work, showing off an extra-plump pout and telling fans she'd just gotten new lip filler injections.

The Easy A star previously shared in December 2023 that she underwent a blepharoplasty to remove excess skin around her eyelids.

"It was one of the best things I could’ve ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin," Bynes told fans at the time about her reason for getting plastic surgery.

Going on Ozempic

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: MEGA

Bynes is seen at the 2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show two years before she retired from acting.

In addition to her cosmetic work, Bynes turned to getting the jabs for weight loss by trying semaglutide.

"Oh, I'm going on Ozempic. So excited. I'm 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome, so I look better in paparazzi pictures," the All That star proclaimed in a June video.

Bynes revealed in March 2024 that she put on extra pounds "from being depressed," but assured fans, "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do the opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean."

At the time, Bynes revealed she weighed 162 pounds and wanted "to get back to 110 lbs."

Life After Acting

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: @amandapandapandapanda/Instagram

Bynes is now hoping to become a manicurist once she passes her state cosmetology exams.

Bynes has led a rollercoaster life since announcing her retirement from acting in 2010.

"Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem. If I don’t love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore, so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first," she told stunned fans.

Bynes was put under a conservatorship in 2013 after being put on a psychiatric hold following a series of troubling incidents.

The following year, the former Nickelodeon star revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar and manic depressive disorder, but that she was "fine" after working with a psychiatrist.

A judge ended the conservatorship in 2022 after nearly nine years.

Bynes has tried several career paths as an adult.

She graduated from the Los Angeles Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019. In 2022, Bynes told fans she was enrolling in cosmetology school to become a manicurist.

The What a Girl Wants star revealed in 2024 that she hadn't yet passed her state board exams, but planned to retake them after returning to school to study manicurist theory and work on her acrylic skills in hopes of landing a job at a nail salon one day.

