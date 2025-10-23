Amanda Bynes, 39, Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo After Weight Loss and Multiple Cosmetic Procedures

The former actress, 39, shared a snapshot highlighting the significant changes in her appearance.

While troubled Amanda Bynes hasn't looked anything like her teenage starlet days in years, a shocking new photo proves just how unrecognizable she's become after a major weight loss and several cosmetic procedures , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bynes showed off her interesting makeup job in an Instagram Story.

Bynes shared a selfie in an Instagram Story, where her platinum blonde locks were pulled back with several barettes atop her head.

The She's The Man star sported heavily painted eyebrows, sitting high above their natural line, and dark eyeliner on the lower lid.

Byrnes' face had an overall sheen due to her foundation not being blended properly, while her ever-present septum ring and heart tattoo on her cheek continued to stand out.

She wrote at the bottom, "When ur hair's not hairing," apparently unhappy with how her tresses were behaving that day.