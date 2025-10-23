Your tip
Brooklyn Beckham
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn and Nicola's New Legal Drama as Family Housekeeper Sues for Their Pit Bull Repeatedly Attacking Her

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Pit bull
Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH

Nicola Peltz's family are in deep, deep trouble.

Oct. 23 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham's in-laws are having to settle a lawsuit for over $75,000 after the family's pit bull viciously attacked the housekeeper multiple times, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mileydis Morejon claimed she had been set upon by the pooch named Houdini, who was trying to rip her clothes, at the family's palatial $106million home in Palm Beach.

Pit Bull Attack Lawsuit Details

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz,
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz's parents were sued over an alleged pit bull attack.

Morejon sued the parents of Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, Nelson, and Claudia, and claimed that it happened multiple times, once having to fend Houdini off using a vacuum cleaner.

In another, she claimed she "fell to the ground attempting to escape" the canine after he allegedly "lunged at and attempted to attack the Plaintiff," according to the lawsuit.

In her complaint filed with a Palm Beach court, she reckoned that Houdini "had a vicious nature, a vicious disposition, and/or had a propensity to attack and/or attempt attacks which was known or should have been known" by Nicola's parents.

Photo Nelson and Claudia Peltz
Source: MEGA

Nelson and Claudia Peltz's housekeeper claimed their dog attacked her several times.

She added in the docs that the alleged attacks occurred "without any provocation, suddenly and without warning."

Morejon was seeking over $75,000 in damages and claimed that Nelson and Claudia were negligent for failing to prevent the attacks and secure the dog in a cage, as well as for inadequate dog training.

The Peltz Family Responds to Lawsuit

Photo of Nelson Peltz, Elon Musk, Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

The Peltz family denied the allegations.

She claimed to have "suffered bodily injury and resulting physical and mental pain and suffering, disability, physical impairment, disfigurement, mental anguish, inconvenience, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, loss of earnings."

Plus "further incurred hospital bills, medical bills, and/or other bills as a result of said injuries."

In Nelson's defense, he claimed the dog bites never occurred.

Photo Nelson and Claudia Peltz
Source: MEGA

The family, despite their denial, are said to have proposed a settlement.

He said that Morejon had "previously interacted with the dog" and "routinely encountered and cleaned up after Houdini."

Despite denying all the allegations, the Peltzes have now proposed a settlement with their ex-housekeeper, which she has yet to respond to.

