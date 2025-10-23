Keith Urban's Rumored New Love Interest Maggie Baugh Defended by Fellow Country Artist Who Reveals New Twist in Relationship Saga — 'She's Very Happy'
Oct. 23 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Country singer Alexandra Kay has opened up about her close friend Maggie Baugh, who is romantically linked with Keith Urban.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician, 34, was quizzed about their relationship while promoting her latest album.
'She's Very Happy'
And she insists Baugh, who recently formed part of Urban's band, has a boyfriend and is not one of the women the crooner is alleged to be dating following his split from Nicole Kidman.
Kay claimed: "I've met her boyfriend, and she's very happy. She has nothing to do with that whole (Kidman and Urban) relationship."
Urban and Kidman began dating in 2005 and married the following year. They share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
Kidman, 58, filed for divorce last month after 19 years of marriage, citing "marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences."
Urban and Baugh's connection raised questions shortly after news about the superstar's crumbled marriage surfaced.
Romance Rumors
The 25-year-old guitarist, who had been on the road with him all summer long as part of his High and Alive World Tour, appeared in a video shared on Instagram, which shows the singer changing up the lyrics of his smash The Fighter, while performing alongside Baugh.
Instead of singing the original lines of the tune, which are, "When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter," Urban referenced Baugh, pointing at her and belting out the words, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player."
Baugh shared the video to her page, captioning the words, "Did he just say that?"
In addition, the lyric change drew attention from fans, who began circulating the clip with speculation that there might be something more to the story.
"We just seen the reason," one follower bluntly commented below the post, while a second person added, "Is this his new partner?"
Talk Of Reconciliation
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Urban and Kidman’s split has taken a shock twist, as insiders claim the Aussie is willing to get back together with the rocker.
However, she will only consider a reconciliation if he has not moved on with anyone else.
Since their split was confirmed last month, Urban has been linked with a series of women, namely his guitarist Baugh, and an unnamed music publicist claimed it was an open secret in Nashville that the singer was dating again.
But if that's not the case, Kidman does see a route back into the relationship.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "She would get back with him in a heartbeat."
The former couple were reportedly working through their marriage issues before the split was confirmed, and Kidman was said to be confident of patching up their differences, which is why she was left "blindsided" by the separation.
With rumors continuing to swirl regarding Urban dating again, Kidman’s inner circle is anticipating seeing him with a new, younger woman on his arm.
It echoes previous claims, attributed to an insider around the time the split was first made public, that a reconciliation was a dim hope, but still unlikely.
A source claimed: "There was a lot of love between the two, and they might not divorce, but there is a world that they both live where neither of them is in it."