Justin Bieber Launches New Career: Troubled Singer, 31, Shocks Fans With Drastic Change as His 'Erratic' Behavior Continues To Spark Major Concerns
Oct. 23 2025, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
Amid his erratic and concerning behavior, Justin Bieber, 31, has launched a new career that shocked fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Bieber has been in the public eye for more than half of his life, he joined a new online streaming platform, on which he has promised to post content daily.
Justin Bieber's Debut on Twitch
Bieber officially announced he joined Twitch, which has a large focus on video games but also dabbles into music, sports, and other content.
In his debut on the platform, his stream showed him playing basketball, shooting pool alongside his friends and talking about his upcoming Coachella dates.
The stream took place in a giant warehouse that had a recording studio, a ping-pong table, and a pack-and-play bed for his son, Jack Blues.
Bieber also talked about being focused on his health during the livestream as well as "friendships, relationships, the ability to connect with each other."
Justin Bieber Will Be on Twitch 'Pretty Much Every Day'
A lot of the time Bieber was streaming, he showed off his friends walking around and relaxing as he acted like a DJ, playing music.
After he played basketball and pool, Bieber specifically addressed Coachella.
"This is our space for the next few months, so excited," he shared. "I'm gonna be putting on a hell of a show for you guys at Coachella. I can’t wait. So getting ready, getting the gang together, get inspired. So Beautiful."
He then looked directly into the camera and promise fans he will be doing a Twitch stream "pretty much every day."
"It's gonna be awesome," he added.
Justin Bieber's Obsession With Firearms
While Bieber's behavior has been alarming to fans for quite some time, RadarOnline.com reported a concerning new obsession he has with guns that is "making people around him very nervous."
"Justin's completely immersed himself in this gun hobby," a source shared. "He's buying them, learning everything he can, and spending hours practicing at ranges or out in the woods. He says it helps him focus and stay calm, but to everyone else, it's starting to look more like an obsession – and that's what has people concerned."
His new taking to firearms comes on the heels of Bieber admitting earlier this year he was struggling emotionally, describing feelings of being "drowned by hate" and "unworthy."
Since then, fans have been witness to his erratic online posts, including a video in which he appeared to smoke an unidentified substance while rapping about being "high."
Hailey Bieber Is Worried About Justin's Taking to Guns
"Hailey's trying to be supportive, but she's worried. She doesn't want to take away something that gives him a sense of calm, yet she wishes he'd put that energy into something less risky – like fishing or basketball, which he used to enjoy," another source shared of how Justin's wife feels about his taking to guns.
"Hailey knows how sensitive and vulnerable Justin can be," they continued. "Their relationship is in a better place, but it's still delicate. She's keeping a close eye on him because whenever he gets into something new, he throws himself into it completely – and with guns, that kind of intensity feels risky."
Friends of the singers claim his obsession with guns has grown "rapidly."
"He has a really addictive personality – whenever something grabs his attention, it completely consumes him," a music industry contact said.
"At the moment, it's guns. He's studied every detail and talks about safety and mechanics like an expert. The concern isn't the hobby itself – it's the mindset behind it, and whether an accident could happen."