Justin Bieber Launches New Career: Troubled Singer, 31, Shocks Fans With Drastic Change as His 'Erratic' Behavior Continues To Spark Major Concerns

While Bieber has been in the public eye for more than half of his life, he joined a new online streaming platform, on which he has promised to post content daily.

Amid his erratic and concerning behavior, Justin Bieber , 31, has launched a new career that shocked fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Justin Bieber talked about being focused on his health during his livestream on Twitch.

Bieber officially announced he joined Twitch, which has a large focus on video games but also dabbles into music, sports, and other content.

In his debut on the platform, his stream showed him playing basketball, shooting pool alongside his friends and talking about his upcoming Coachella dates.

The stream took place in a giant warehouse that had a recording studio, a ping-pong table, and a pack-and-play bed for his son, Jack Blues.

Bieber also talked about being focused on his health during the livestream as well as "friendships, relationships, the ability to connect with each other."