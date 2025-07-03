EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Carson's Dark Side Exposed — How TV Funnyman 'Refused to Accept' His Now-Dead Son's Lovechild
The recently announced death of Johnny Carson's son Christopher is shining a spotlight on the dark side of The Tonight Show host's life – as the TV funnyman reportedly refused to accept his now-deceased son's love child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Chris died from undisclosed causes earlier this year in Florida at age 74. But nearly four decades ago, the publicity-shy golf instructor was embroiled in a public court battle with ex Tanena Love Green over financial support for their daughter, Christal.
Now 39 and a mom herself, Christal was the product of Tanena's hush-hush 10-year relationship with Chris, who once lived off his dad's monthly stipend in Fort Lauderdale. But sources said Johnny got wind of his romance with Tanena when she was six months pregnant and ordered his son to cut loose his Black lover, or lose his handout.
Bleak Chapter In Life
According to sources, Chris promptly abandoned Tanena and their unborn baby, but he later followed a judge's order to pay child support.
Meanwhile, Johnny lived high on the hog in Hollywood – while his grandkid struggled and spent a spell on public assistance.
Sources added Christal endured many heart-wrenching years trying to connect with Johnny, who rejected all her cards. As RadarOnline.com has reported, she was left with no cash inheritance when her grandpa died in 2005 of emphysema at 79 with an estimated $450 million fortune.
Records show a trust set up by the entertainment icon before his death donated $156million for the 2008 tax year to his John W. Carson Foundation, which supports a variety of causes.
In 2010, Tanena told RadarOnline.com: "It was nice that Johnny gave so much money to different charities, but it would have been nicer if he gave something to his only granddaughter."
At the time, Christal was said to be struggling to pay $15,000 in student loans after earning a psychology degree at the University of Florida.
Tanena – who perished in a house fire in 2021 – said Johnny never had any contact with Christal and added: "If he'd ever taken the time to meet her, I'm sure he would have been very proud of her."
Christal exclusively added to us: "My father certainly didn't look out for me. I mean, why would he if he didn't help me while he was alive.
"I was not in the loop because no one even told me that he passed away. I just hope that his final days were happy."