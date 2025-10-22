Royal Divorce Fears Erupt: Meghan Markle 'Could Walk Away' From Husband Prince Harry as Tension Over His Push to Return to the U.K. Mounts

As wayward Prince Harry continues to make hints that he wants to return to his homeland in the U.K., "contingency plans" are being drawn up in case it leads to him splitting from his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry, 40, had a conciliatory meeting with his father, King Charles III, during an extended visit to England in September, marking the first time he had seen his dad in 19 months following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

While there, the prince enjoyed taking part in charities he worked with and reveled in the attention and adoration he once received as a working member of the British royal family.