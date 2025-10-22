Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Royal Divorce Fears Erupt: Meghan Markle 'Could Walk Away' From Husband Prince Harry as Tension Over His Push to Return to the U.K. Mounts

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

A 'contingency plan' is reportedly in the works should the duo divorce is Harry moves back to Britain.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2025, Published 7:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

As wayward Prince Harry continues to make hints that he wants to return to his homeland in the U.K., "contingency plans" are being drawn up in case it leads to him splitting from his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry, 40, had a conciliatory meeting with his father, King Charles III, during an extended visit to England in September, marking the first time he had seen his dad in 19 months following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

While there, the prince enjoyed taking part in charities he worked with and reveled in the attention and adoration he once received as a working member of the British royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

'Contingency Plans' for a Split

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle has long made it clear how miserable she was living in the UK as a working royal.

The Duke of Sussex, being reminded of the life he once enjoyed, has left Meghan, 44, "worried Harry is being pulled back into old patterns of manipulation by his family," according to an insider.

She's "extremely upset" about the thought of moving back to the U.K.

As a result, a "divorce plan” is in the works should the duo part ways over her refusal to relocate from California.

"The Palace is quietly drawing up contingency plans in the event of a split," a royal insider spilled.

"The thought is that Harry might push for a return to the U.K., but Meghan won’t want to come back from the U.S. — and that schism is potentially dangerous."

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Generous' Yet 'Structured' Settlement

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry has seemingly grown tired of Markle's desire to chase the celebrity lifestyle in California.

The source continued, "We're told courtiers are said to be ‘considering a golden handshake’ settlement, which would be ‘more generous than might be assumed, but heavily structured.'"

The palace doesn't want Markle to spill more secrets about Harry's family and is making provisions that she can't discuss the royals in exchange for keeping her regal title.

Said the insider about the plan, "It would include a strict gagging order designed to prevent further exposés of private life. It’s like with Princess Diana all over again — only, this time the language will be tighter, and the penalties for breaking it heavier."

"The agreement would also grant Meghan the continued use of her Duchess of Sussex title. The Palace sees it as a face-saving measure, because tearing it away from her could spark a media war.'"

Article continues below advertisement

'Drawn to Come Back' to England

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry was all smiles arriving at the WellChild Awards in London last month.

Singer Joss Stone added fuel to the fire about the wayward prince wanting to move back to England, explaining how they shared an interest in their respective children's education.

Stone, 38, is a mother of four young kids and performed at the WellChild Awards, where Harry was on hand to present an award while in London.

"He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children. It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back – for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment," she gushed.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Totally Kidding Herself' By Branding Downgraded Netflix Deal a Sign of 'Strength'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New 'Marriage Rift' Experts Say 'Will Definitely End in Divorce'

About Their Children

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry and Markle's young children have grown up in Montecito, California.

According to the royal insider, the palace wants to confirm that "the future of Archie and Lilibet would be pre-mapped in meticulous detail," referring to Harry and Markle's 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.

"Schooling, where they live, custody, and travel permissions would all be agreed upon until the age of 18. It’s about controlling the narrative and protecting the monarchy. They don’t want a messy tug-of-war over the children splashed across every newspaper," the source said about what could happen in the event of a split.

"Harry wants to root the kids in Britain, but he can’t until he’s assured of their protection. On the Palace’s side, aides are keenly aware this push could shift public sympathy. If he’s painted as being blocked from returning home by the establishment, that narrative becomes a powerful weapon," the source added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.