Royal Divorce Fears Erupt: Meghan Markle 'Could Walk Away' From Husband Prince Harry as Tension Over His Push to Return to the U.K. Mounts
Oct. 22 2025, Published 7:23 p.m. ET
As wayward Prince Harry continues to make hints that he wants to return to his homeland in the U.K., "contingency plans" are being drawn up in case it leads to him splitting from his wife, Meghan Markle.
Harry, 40, had a conciliatory meeting with his father, King Charles III, during an extended visit to England in September, marking the first time he had seen his dad in 19 months following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.
While there, the prince enjoyed taking part in charities he worked with and reveled in the attention and adoration he once received as a working member of the British royal family.
'Contingency Plans' for a Split
The Duke of Sussex, being reminded of the life he once enjoyed, has left Meghan, 44, "worried Harry is being pulled back into old patterns of manipulation by his family," according to an insider.
She's "extremely upset" about the thought of moving back to the U.K.
As a result, a "divorce plan” is in the works should the duo part ways over her refusal to relocate from California.
"The Palace is quietly drawing up contingency plans in the event of a split," a royal insider spilled.
"The thought is that Harry might push for a return to the U.K., but Meghan won’t want to come back from the U.S. — and that schism is potentially dangerous."
A 'Generous' Yet 'Structured' Settlement
The source continued, "We're told courtiers are said to be ‘considering a golden handshake’ settlement, which would be ‘more generous than might be assumed, but heavily structured.'"
The palace doesn't want Markle to spill more secrets about Harry's family and is making provisions that she can't discuss the royals in exchange for keeping her regal title.
Said the insider about the plan, "It would include a strict gagging order designed to prevent further exposés of private life. It’s like with Princess Diana all over again — only, this time the language will be tighter, and the penalties for breaking it heavier."
"The agreement would also grant Meghan the continued use of her Duchess of Sussex title. The Palace sees it as a face-saving measure, because tearing it away from her could spark a media war.'"
'Drawn to Come Back' to England
Singer Joss Stone added fuel to the fire about the wayward prince wanting to move back to England, explaining how they shared an interest in their respective children's education.
Stone, 38, is a mother of four young kids and performed at the WellChild Awards, where Harry was on hand to present an award while in London.
"He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children. It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back – for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment," she gushed.
About Their Children
According to the royal insider, the palace wants to confirm that "the future of Archie and Lilibet would be pre-mapped in meticulous detail," referring to Harry and Markle's 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.
"Schooling, where they live, custody, and travel permissions would all be agreed upon until the age of 18. It’s about controlling the narrative and protecting the monarchy. They don’t want a messy tug-of-war over the children splashed across every newspaper," the source said about what could happen in the event of a split.
"Harry wants to root the kids in Britain, but he can’t until he’s assured of their protection. On the Palace’s side, aides are keenly aware this push could shift public sympathy. If he’s painted as being blocked from returning home by the establishment, that narrative becomes a powerful weapon," the source added.