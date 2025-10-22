Your tip
Home > True Crime > Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein's House of Horrors Completes Renovations — Years After The Sick Pedo's Victims Were 'Sexually Tortured In a Massage Room Called The Dungeon'

Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Manhattan townhouse
Source: SDNY;MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's former Manhattan townhouse has completed renovations as his late victim's memoir revealed the home's history of torture.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2025, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein's former Manhattan mansion has completed extensive renovations amid the posthumous release of one of his most prominent victims Virginia Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl, exposed the extent of his abuse in horrific detail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In her memoir, Giuffre described being tortured in a massage room she dubbed "The Dungeon" in the townhome located at 9 E. 71st St.

Giuffre Details Being Tortured in Epstein's NYC 'Dungeon'

Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Giuffre wrote about alleged torture that took place at Epstein's NYC home in her memoir, 'Nobody's Girl.'

From the outside, few would suspect the brick Upper East Side townhome, located just a block away from Central Park, was the site of unimaginable abuse.

While detailing the horrors she alleged took place at Epstein's Manhattan home, Giuffre said she was chained, fitted with a collar and beaten until she lost consciousness.

Following renovations, a small brass "JE" has been removed and the inside of the home has undergone a total overhaul.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse
Source: MEGA

Giuffre described abuse taking place in a room at the home she dubbed 'The Dungeon.'

Public records reportedly revealed $925,000 was spent on redesigning the home, which is now owned by former Goldman Sachs executive Michael Daffey.

While the townhouse was originally listed for $88 million, Daffey purchased the home for $51 million in 2021, two years after Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell from an apparent suicide while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

At the time, sources claimed the new owner wanted the home to have "complete makeover, physically and spiritually."

New Owner Orders 'Complete Makeover' of Epstein's Former Home

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse
Source: MEGA

A brass 'JE' was removed from the outside of the home as part of the extensive renovations.

As part of his plan to renovate the townhouse both "physically and spiritually," Daffey ordered renovations on all five floors, according to records.

Instead of keeping Epstein's unsettling amount of tiny rooms in the home – where numerous victims were believed to be sexually assaulted and tortured – walls were torn down to maximize and open up space.

Gilded ceilings and molding, light fixtures, built-ins and more were ripped down and replaced. Old appliances were also removed as the disgraced financier's former study was opened up to be combined with the new kitchen and breakfast room and a bathroom.

Photo of massage table
Source: SDNY

Giuffre claimed she was chained, collared and beaten until she passed out at the home.

Interestingly, Epstein's former primary bedroom and bathroom, which made up majority of the home's third-floor, appeared to be structurally unchanged according to records.

A wall in a bedroom towards the back of the house, which appeared to be "The Dungeon" Giuffre wrote about, was demolished.

Giuffre described the black marble room "gloomy," and noted how she thought the home's "garish" decor was meant to intimidate victims. She described being forced to sleep beneath a disturbing tapestry which depicted wild boars feasting on dead animals and children screaming.

She wrote: "Black-lacquered cabinetry, bloodred carpets, a huge taxidermied tiger and a custom-made chess set whose pieces were scantily clad women."

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA/ SDNY

Epstein's former home was sold for $51 million two years after his death in 2021.

Giuffre further alleged the home was equipped with an extensive surveillance system, which Epstein used to spy on his victims and high-profile guests.

She wrote: "To me, though, the house's most unsettling design detail was a hidden back staircase whose banister was adorned with a series of carved eyeballs that stared at you as you gripped them, climbing up or down.

"The message was clear: 'We're always watching you.'"

