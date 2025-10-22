Dax Shepard Jokes He 'Hit' Wife Kristen Bell and 'She Learned' In Resurfaced Video... After Actress Drops 'Tone Deaf' Anniversary Post

A newly resurfaced interview from 2012 showed the couple talking about one of Shepard's beloved cars, and he deadpanned that he "hit" his wife when she commented that the vehicle was making a worrisome sound.

Just days after getting called out for a disturbing and "tone deaf" anniversary post , Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are under fire again for the cringeworthy way they use violence as humor when discussing their relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shepard and Bell married 11 months after the interview took place.

The duo was doing an interview promoting their film Hit & Run, and Bell, 45, recalled how the couple were driving to brunch in the car after Shepard, 45, spent two years "souping it up."

"Five minutes into the ride, and I said, 'This sounds like it's going to break,'" she noted.

'And I was very offended," Shepard recalled. "And then I hit her. Several times."

Bell snarked back, "And then I got beat up, and guess what – I never opened my mouth again." Shepard added a sly, "She learned."

The reporter was taken aback and told the couple, "My goodness, you have quite the interesting relationship," with a nervous laugh before switching topics.