EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne's Ex Cheryl 'Acting As Grief Counselor' to His Heartbroken Former Girlfriend Kate Cassidy As She's Trolled For Posting 'Ghoulish' AI Images of Her With Broken Singer

Payne died last October, aged 31, after a drug-crazed fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. His death, later ruled accidental, left both women shattered.

A family source said: "Cheryl's been watching over Kate quietly for a while. She knows how grief can completely distort your judgment and make you act out of emotion.

"When she saw the nasty comments about those AI photos, she felt she had to step in. She reached out to offer kindness and reassurance, telling Kate that there's no right or wrong way to grieve and that she shouldn't feel guilty for how she's handling her loss."

Cassidy, who dated Payne for two years before his death, recently posted several digitally generated images of herself with the late singer, telling followers they had been created by a fan and saying to pals she shared them "because they made me smile."