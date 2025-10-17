Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Shares Footage of her 'Final Hour' With Tragic Star to Mark One-Year Anniversary of his Death

She claims the footage was the last time they were together before his tragic balcony plunge death in Buenos Aires on October 16 last year.

In a caption posted alongside the TikTok video, Cassidy wrote: "This video was taken during the last hour and last day Liam and I shared in this lifetime.

"I am forever grateful for the beautiful moments we shared. I will miss you for the rest of my life Liam."

Earlier in the day, Cassidy had shared a sweet black and white picture of the pair in bed with Payne kissing her cheek.

A second snap shared to her Instagram stories showed Cassidy hugging Payne as the pair were wrapped up during a winter snowy break.