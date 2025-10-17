Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Shares Footage of her 'Final Hour' With Tragic Star to Mark One-Year Anniversary of his Death
Oct. 17 2025, Published 5:36 a.m. ET
Kate Cassidy has shared footage of her final hour with Liam Payne which sees the One Direction star playfully lift her into the air in an emotional clip.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the influencer, 38, released the video to mark the one-year anniversary of the singer's death.
Last Moments Together
She claims the footage was the last time they were together before his tragic balcony plunge death in Buenos Aires on October 16 last year.
In a caption posted alongside the TikTok video, Cassidy wrote: "This video was taken during the last hour and last day Liam and I shared in this lifetime.
"I am forever grateful for the beautiful moments we shared. I will miss you for the rest of my life Liam."
Earlier in the day, Cassidy had shared a sweet black and white picture of the pair in bed with Payne kissing her cheek.
A second snap shared to her Instagram stories showed Cassidy hugging Payne as the pair were wrapped up during a winter snowy break.
Lift Off
She wrote: "Today marks a full year without you here. I will forever hate goodbyes. I miss you Liam."
Payne's younger sister Ruth also penned a heartbreaking tribute too, sharing a sweet family photo showing Liam dressed up as a pirate.
She said: "1year, 12months, 52weeks, 365days... whichever way I say it, it still means the most heartbreaking truth that you're not here any more.
"When you used to go away on tour, and l'd cry that you'd be gone for a while, I always knew you'd come back, but now I can't get you home, I can't meet up with you somewhere in the world, I can't facetime or text to see how you're doing, it's an eternal homesick feeling because we can't go back."
Emotional Tribute
Ruth continued: "I underestimated grief, woah did I underestimate it. I am paralysed by it daily.
"I thought I had felt it before but I know the losses before you were just intense sadness, you are the loss of my life, the one person who l will miss at every single occasion in my life.
"I'd taken for granted that my little brother would be there through life, what a cruel lesson to learn in our 30s, that a sibling is not guaranteed to be a lifer, that I have to face this without you."
Ruth said that Payne's death "will never make sense" to her and revealed that she has a "reoccurring nightmare" reliving his final minutes in the hotel room.
Meanwhile, his older sister Nicola described his loss as a "pain that will never heal."
She shared several intimate photos in her tribute and touchingly revealed how the family have kept his memory alive for his son Bear, eight, so he could "know all about his amazing daddy".
In her poignant message she also revealed how she has tried to make sure his niece Ffion remembers her uncle by comparing him to a "star in the sky" and a "rainbow, butterfly, a cloud."