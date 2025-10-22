EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's 'Faceless' Museum Gala Look 'A Metaphor for How She Was Used, Gagged and Gaslighted by Kanye West'

Her look sparked online debate, with many questioning whether her estranged husband's controlling influence still lingered.

Kardashian and West, 48, divorced in 2022 after seven years of marriage amid reports he dictated what she wore, where she went, and even how she spoke in public – behavior he is now said to repeat with his current wife, Bianca Censori, 30.

A source close to the Kardashian family claimed: "That outfit wasn't just fashion – it was a statement. Kim felt invisible for years. The faceless mask perfectly captured how she was silenced and shaped by Kanye's control. It's one of the most haunting metaphors Hollywood has ever seen."