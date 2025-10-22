Inside Luigi Mangione's 'Missing Months' Before Allegedly Killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson — and The Chilling Moment He Decided He Felt 'Confident to Commit The Crime'

Mangione backpacked across Asia in May 2024 to celebrate his 26th birthday. Seven months later, he would be arrested and charged with murder.

Family and friends have said Mangione "disappeared" shortly after he returned from his backpacking trip to Asia, which the New York Times called a "trip that now appears to have been pivotal for him."

According to the publication, the now 27-year-old messaged his friends about his "wild nights" at the start of the trip, including one anecdote in which he was allegedly assaulted by seven transgender "ladyboys," while he was in Thailand.

However, soon after, Mangione left his wild new friends and headed to the quiet village of Tekawa, Japan. In a voicemail to one of his new friends, Mangione called the area "beautiful."

"There’s like, these tiny, little villages here, just kind of, like, on the side of the cliffs," Mangione reported, before telling his friend, "I’m just going to Zen out and do some, do some Buddha."