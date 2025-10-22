Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Sharon Osbourne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Death Fears Explode As Family Fear New Tragedy for Family 'Could Push Her Into Early Grave'

Photo of Kelly and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Family members fear a new tragedy could push Sharon Osbourne toward an early grave after Ozzy's death.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sharon Osbourne is "on the edge" following the death of her beloved dog Elvis – just months after losing her husband, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne – with friends telling RadarOnline.com her family are gripped with fear the latest heartbreak could push her into an early grave.

The television star and former X Factor judge, 73, recently shared her grief on Instagram over the passing of her pet, posting a series of emotional photos with her 14-year-old pomsky, writing: "I can't believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week. He gave me 14 precious years. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!"

Article continues below advertisement

Heartbreak After Losing Ozzy and Elvis

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Elvis, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: @sharonosbourne/instagram

Sharon Osbourne mourned the death of her beloved dog Elvis.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon's tribute, accompanied by images of Elvis cuddling beside her and lying across her late husband Ozzy's chest, struck a painful chord with fans who have watched the Osbourne matriarch endure unimaginable loss. It comes just three months after Ozzy's death in July aged 76 after his brutal Parkinson's battle – a blow from which her family say she has yet to recover.

A family source said: "Everyone is terrified for Sharon. She's frail, exhausted and completely heartbroken. Losing Ozzy nearly destroyed her, and now losing Elvis – the one constant companion she had left – could push her over the edge. People close to her are seriously worried she won't recover from this."

Article continues below advertisement

A Family in Mourning

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sharon Osbourne and Elvis
Source: MEGA

Elvis had stayed by Sharon’s side through her darkest days.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon and Ozzy were married for 42 years, one of rock's most enduring – and turbulent – unions.

Their relationship, chronicled in The Osbournes reality series, survived addiction, infidelity, and near-death experiences before Ozzy's health began to decline in recent years.

Their three children – Aimee, Kelly and Jack – have rallied around their mother, with Jack admitting recently that she is "not okay."

He said: "She's just trying to figure out where to go from here, how to navigate, what's the new norm, what do I do without my person? But she's got a lot of love and support around her."

Kelly echoed Jack's concerns, saying: "I think what's happening to my mum is the most heartbreaking part of this whole thing. Watching the man she loves most in this world wither away was really, really hard."

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy’s Enduring Love for Sharon

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sharon Osbourne and Elvis
Source: @sharonosbourne/instagram

She shared emotional photos of Elvis on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Before his death, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy credited Sharon with saving his life.

"If it wasn't for Sharon Osbourne, I wouldn't be here now," he said. "I wouldn't be sober. I'd be six foot under without a shadow of a doubt."

Sharon's social media post about Elvis' death quickly filled with condolences from fans and friends.

One wrote: "Oh no, I'm so sorry for your loss. He's with Ozzy now – they'll both watch over you." Another added: "This poor woman has been through it all lately."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Pink Floyd

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Rock's Bitterest Fallout As Guitar Icon Declares Group's Reunion Is Now an Impossibility

Fans feared Kris Jenner’s facelift was failing after spotting signs of drooping and tightness.

EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner Sparks Michael Jackson-Style Surgery Fears As Her Facelift is Spotted 'Already Drooping'

Article continues below advertisement

Grief That Won’t Heal

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon remembered Elvis as her 'little therapist'who helped her heal.

Sharon has openly discussed her mental health struggles and past battles with depression.

Insiders say she had leaned heavily on the dog since Ozzy's passing, calling him "her little guardian," and added: "Sharon always called Elvis her little therapist. He got her through the worst of it after Ozzy passed. Losing him now is like tearing the scab off a wound that never really healed."

In one of the photos she shared, Ozzy can be seen smiling as Elvis rested on his chest in a poignant reminder of the family's bond.

A source added: "For Sharon, that image now serves as both comfort and torment, and a symbol of everything she has lost."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.