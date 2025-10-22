EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Death Fears Explode As Family Fear New Tragedy for Family 'Could Push Her Into Early Grave'
Oct. 22 2025, Published 6:26 p.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne is "on the edge" following the death of her beloved dog Elvis – just months after losing her husband, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne – with friends telling RadarOnline.com her family are gripped with fear the latest heartbreak could push her into an early grave.
The television star and former X Factor judge, 73, recently shared her grief on Instagram over the passing of her pet, posting a series of emotional photos with her 14-year-old pomsky, writing: "I can't believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week. He gave me 14 precious years. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!"
Heartbreak After Losing Ozzy and Elvis
Sharon's tribute, accompanied by images of Elvis cuddling beside her and lying across her late husband Ozzy's chest, struck a painful chord with fans who have watched the Osbourne matriarch endure unimaginable loss. It comes just three months after Ozzy's death in July aged 76 after his brutal Parkinson's battle – a blow from which her family say she has yet to recover.
A family source said: "Everyone is terrified for Sharon. She's frail, exhausted and completely heartbroken. Losing Ozzy nearly destroyed her, and now losing Elvis – the one constant companion she had left – could push her over the edge. People close to her are seriously worried she won't recover from this."
A Family in Mourning
Sharon and Ozzy were married for 42 years, one of rock's most enduring – and turbulent – unions.
Their relationship, chronicled in The Osbournes reality series, survived addiction, infidelity, and near-death experiences before Ozzy's health began to decline in recent years.
Their three children – Aimee, Kelly and Jack – have rallied around their mother, with Jack admitting recently that she is "not okay."
He said: "She's just trying to figure out where to go from here, how to navigate, what's the new norm, what do I do without my person? But she's got a lot of love and support around her."
Kelly echoed Jack's concerns, saying: "I think what's happening to my mum is the most heartbreaking part of this whole thing. Watching the man she loves most in this world wither away was really, really hard."
Ozzy’s Enduring Love for Sharon
Before his death, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy credited Sharon with saving his life.
"If it wasn't for Sharon Osbourne, I wouldn't be here now," he said. "I wouldn't be sober. I'd be six foot under without a shadow of a doubt."
Sharon's social media post about Elvis' death quickly filled with condolences from fans and friends.
One wrote: "Oh no, I'm so sorry for your loss. He's with Ozzy now – they'll both watch over you." Another added: "This poor woman has been through it all lately."
Grief That Won’t Heal
Sharon has openly discussed her mental health struggles and past battles with depression.
Insiders say she had leaned heavily on the dog since Ozzy's passing, calling him "her little guardian," and added: "Sharon always called Elvis her little therapist. He got her through the worst of it after Ozzy passed. Losing him now is like tearing the scab off a wound that never really healed."
In one of the photos she shared, Ozzy can be seen smiling as Elvis rested on his chest in a poignant reminder of the family's bond.
A source added: "For Sharon, that image now serves as both comfort and torment, and a symbol of everything she has lost."