EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Death Fears Explode As Family Fear New Tragedy for Family 'Could Push Her Into Early Grave'

Sharon and Ozzy were married for 42 years, one of rock's most enduring – and turbulent – unions.

Their relationship, chronicled in The Osbournes reality series, survived addiction, infidelity, and near-death experiences before Ozzy's health began to decline in recent years.

Their three children – Aimee, Kelly and Jack – have rallied around their mother, with Jack admitting recently that she is "not okay."

He said: "She's just trying to figure out where to go from here, how to navigate, what's the new norm, what do I do without my person? But she's got a lot of love and support around her."

Kelly echoed Jack's concerns, saying: "I think what's happening to my mum is the most heartbreaking part of this whole thing. Watching the man she loves most in this world wither away was really, really hard."