Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Rock's Bitterest Fallout As Guitar Icon Declares Group's Reunion Is Now an Impossibility

Photo of Pink Floyd
Source: MEGA

David Gilmour has drawn a final line under one of rock's longest-running feuds.

Oct. 22 2025, Updated 6:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

David Gilmour has drawn a final line under one of rock's longest-running feuds, declaring any reunion with his former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters is now "impossible" – as tensions over alleged antisemitism and personal animosity reach new lows in what insiders told RadarOnline.com has become "one of rock's bitterest fallouts."

The legendary guitarist, who co-founded the British rock group in the late 1960s, says no circumstances could persuade him to share a stage with Waters again.

Article continues below advertisement

Gilmour Says There's 'No Possible Way' for a Reunion

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of David Gilmour and Roger Waters
Source: MEGA

David Gilmour ruled out any reunion with Roger Waters for good.

Article continues below advertisement

Their decades-long feud, which began after Waters quit the band in 1985, has reignited in recent years amid accusations of antisemitism and political extremism.

The collapse of any hope of reconciliation comes just months after the pair finalized a $500 million deal to sell Pink Floyd's music and likeness rights to Sony Music.

Asked what would have to happen for a reunion to be possible, Gilmour said: "Nothing. There is no possible way that I would do that."

He added the recent sale was less about money and more about ending the endless squabbling that had defined the group for decades.

"It's about getting out of the mud bath that it has been for quite a while," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Feud Turns Political Amid Antisemitism Accusations

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Roger Waters.
Source: MEGA

Waters refuted Samson’s claims and called them wildly inaccurate.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to the band said: "This has become one of rock's bitterest fallouts. The split isn't just artistic anymore – it's personal and political. Gilmour's never forgiven Waters for what he sees as dangerous rhetoric, and Polly's hatred of him has sealed the door shut."

Polly Samson, Gilmour's wife and a lyricist on several later Pink Floyd records, used X to publicly accuse Waters of being "antisemitic to his rotten core" after the singer's comments about Israel and Ukraine drew widespread condemnation.

She said she spoke out to make her position – and her husband's – clear.

"If they knew you're married to someone from Pink Floyd, half the time people were giving me quite strange looks," Samson said.

"I just wanted to draw a line and make it clear that these were not views held by me or the person I was married to."

Article continues below advertisement

Waters Denies Claims, Gilmour Doubles Down

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Roger Waters
Source: MEGA

Polly Samson accused Waters of being antisemitic to his rotten core.

Article continues below advertisement

Waters responded on social media, saying in a statement he was "aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on X by Polly Samson, which he refutes entirely."

The singer, who has long faced criticism for his political statements, has also been accused by Gilmour of supporting "genocidal and autocratic dictators like Putin." Their feud, which has spanned nearly four decades, has been likened to the breakup of The Beatles for its cultural impact – but with far less peace at the end.

The two men last performed together in 2005 at Live 8, a brief onstage truce that now appears to have been their final appearance side by side.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Fans feared Kris Jenner’s facelift was failing after spotting signs of drooping and tightness.

EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner Sparks Michael Jackson-Style Surgery Fears As Her Facelift is Spotted 'Already Drooping'

Photo of Prince William and Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Finally Willing to Meet Harry' on One 'Paranoid' Condition

Article continues below advertisement

One of Rock’s Greatest Partnerships Ends in Chaos

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Pink Floyd
Source: MEGA

Fans said the feud turned Pink Floyd’s story into rock’s bitterest breakup.

Their artistic legacy, however, remains towering.

Albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, and Animals continue to define progressive rock's golden era, their imagery immortalized by the British design company Hipgnosis.

The sale of the band's rights was one of the largest in music history, encompassing not only the catalog but the name and likeness of the group's brand itself.

The fracture within Pink Floyd echoes other high-profile splits marked by betrayal and spectacle.

As one longtime associate said: "They made music about madness and conflict – and in the end, they got wrapped up in both during their conflict."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.