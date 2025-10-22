EXCLUSIVE: Inside Rock's Bitterest Fallout As Guitar Icon Declares Group's Reunion Is Now an Impossibility
Oct. 22 2025, Updated 6:02 p.m. ET
David Gilmour has drawn a final line under one of rock's longest-running feuds, declaring any reunion with his former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters is now "impossible" – as tensions over alleged antisemitism and personal animosity reach new lows in what insiders told RadarOnline.com has become "one of rock's bitterest fallouts."
The legendary guitarist, who co-founded the British rock group in the late 1960s, says no circumstances could persuade him to share a stage with Waters again.
Gilmour Says There's 'No Possible Way' for a Reunion
Their decades-long feud, which began after Waters quit the band in 1985, has reignited in recent years amid accusations of antisemitism and political extremism.
The collapse of any hope of reconciliation comes just months after the pair finalized a $500 million deal to sell Pink Floyd's music and likeness rights to Sony Music.
Asked what would have to happen for a reunion to be possible, Gilmour said: "Nothing. There is no possible way that I would do that."
He added the recent sale was less about money and more about ending the endless squabbling that had defined the group for decades.
"It's about getting out of the mud bath that it has been for quite a while," he said.
Feud Turns Political Amid Antisemitism Accusations
A source close to the band said: "This has become one of rock's bitterest fallouts. The split isn't just artistic anymore – it's personal and political. Gilmour's never forgiven Waters for what he sees as dangerous rhetoric, and Polly's hatred of him has sealed the door shut."
Polly Samson, Gilmour's wife and a lyricist on several later Pink Floyd records, used X to publicly accuse Waters of being "antisemitic to his rotten core" after the singer's comments about Israel and Ukraine drew widespread condemnation.
She said she spoke out to make her position – and her husband's – clear.
"If they knew you're married to someone from Pink Floyd, half the time people were giving me quite strange looks," Samson said.
"I just wanted to draw a line and make it clear that these were not views held by me or the person I was married to."
Waters Denies Claims, Gilmour Doubles Down
Waters responded on social media, saying in a statement he was "aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on X by Polly Samson, which he refutes entirely."
The singer, who has long faced criticism for his political statements, has also been accused by Gilmour of supporting "genocidal and autocratic dictators like Putin." Their feud, which has spanned nearly four decades, has been likened to the breakup of The Beatles for its cultural impact – but with far less peace at the end.
The two men last performed together in 2005 at Live 8, a brief onstage truce that now appears to have been their final appearance side by side.
One of Rock’s Greatest Partnerships Ends in Chaos
Their artistic legacy, however, remains towering.
Albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, and Animals continue to define progressive rock's golden era, their imagery immortalized by the British design company Hipgnosis.
The sale of the band's rights was one of the largest in music history, encompassing not only the catalog but the name and likeness of the group's brand itself.
The fracture within Pink Floyd echoes other high-profile splits marked by betrayal and spectacle.
As one longtime associate said: "They made music about madness and conflict – and in the end, they got wrapped up in both during their conflict."