Male OnlyFans Creator, 22, Plans to Outdo Bonnie Blue by Sleeping With 1000 Men — Calling It The '1000 Bottoms vs One Top' Challenge

Gay OnlyFans star Drake Von is planning to outdo Bonnie Blue's record of sleeping with 1057 men in a "1000 Bottoms vs. One Top" challenge, RadarOnline.com can reveal. "It's finally happening," Von wrote alongside a TikTok of him with some men behind him. "Beating Bonnie Blue, can I take them all?"

What Do People Think of Drake Von's Challenge?

@drakevonx It’s finally happening! Beating Bonnie blue, can I take them all? ♬ Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix) - MOLIY & Skillibeng & Shenseea Source: @drakevonx/TikTok Drake Von was asked if he did 'the math' when announcing his '1000 Bottoms vs 1 Top' challenge

After Von's initial announcement, he took to Instagram to confirm the challenge is indeed in the works and that a date would be coming soon. It appears Von was referring to himself as the "top" that will take on the "1000 bottoms" in 24 hours. People immediately flooded Von's comments, with one person joking, "This is so much better than 100 tops vs 1 bottom. That's way too aggressive sounding." "I'm a fan, but have you done the math?" someone else asked. "At just 3 min. each that's 2 days and 2 hours non stop with a bone .... Really?" "Bonnie Blue reverse," another commenter added.

Source: @drakevonzx/Instagram Von is referring to himself as the 'top' that will take on the '1000 bottoms' in a 24-hour period.

Is Drake Von's Challenge Medically Feasible?

Source: @drakevonzx/Instagram To date, there is no world record holder for a male for the most sexual partners or acts by one man in a day.

According to a publication that posted about Von's challenge, medical experts claimed most men need a 5-15 minute break in between a round of sex, which they note would allow for approximately 48 sexual encounters in 12 hours. Since mentioning the challenge, Von has not been clear about what constitutes a "completed round," meaning it could just be him entering someone, or it could be having to have sex to completion. To date, there is no world record holder for a male for the most sexual partners or acts by one man in a day.

A Shocking Detail About Bonnie Blue's Infamous Sex Stunt

Source: @BONNIE_BLUE__XOXO/INSTAGRAM Blue's team had to get her diamond necklace cleaned after she allegedly slept with over 1000 men.

As RadarOnline.com previously shared, Blue's team made a shocking confession about her infamous sex stunt – they had to figure out how to get "the bodily fluids of more than 1000 blokes out of her expensive diamond necklace." Ollie Davidson, Blue’s manager and husband, confessed this was a legitimate concern they had post-production. "And, um, yeah, we had to get them cleaned just, and now they, now they look perfect," he added. Davidson also claimed he had to lie to get a jeweler to clean the diamonds. "I didn’t tell the cleaner what was on it,” he shared. "She's like, you know what’s on this? And she was like, looking at it and, um, I couldn’t tell her that it’s a thousand men. You can’t go into a diamond dealer and say, 'Can you clean that off a 70 grand necklace?'"

Bonnie Blue Talks Sleeping With Over 1000 Men

Source: @ONLYBONNIEBLUE/INSTAGRAM Blue said 'the numbers are true' about her sleeping with over 1000 men.