Male OnlyFans Creator, 22, Plans to Outdo Bonnie Blue by Sleeping With 1000 Men — Calling It The '1000 Bottoms vs One Top' Challenge
Oct. 22 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Gay OnlyFans star Drake Von is planning to outdo Bonnie Blue's record of sleeping with 1057 men in a "1000 Bottoms vs. One Top" challenge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's finally happening," Von wrote alongside a TikTok of him with some men behind him. "Beating Bonnie Blue, can I take them all?"
What Do People Think of Drake Von's Challenge?
After Von's initial announcement, he took to Instagram to confirm the challenge is indeed in the works and that a date would be coming soon.
It appears Von was referring to himself as the "top" that will take on the "1000 bottoms" in 24 hours.
People immediately flooded Von's comments, with one person joking, "This is so much better than 100 tops vs 1 bottom. That's way too aggressive sounding."
"I'm a fan, but have you done the math?" someone else asked. "At just 3 min. each that's 2 days and 2 hours non stop with a bone .... Really?"
"Bonnie Blue reverse," another commenter added.
Is Drake Von's Challenge Medically Feasible?
According to a publication that posted about Von's challenge, medical experts claimed most men need a 5-15 minute break in between a round of sex, which they note would allow for approximately 48 sexual encounters in 12 hours.
Since mentioning the challenge, Von has not been clear about what constitutes a "completed round," meaning it could just be him entering someone, or it could be having to have sex to completion.
To date, there is no world record holder for a male for the most sexual partners or acts by one man in a day.
A Shocking Detail About Bonnie Blue's Infamous Sex Stunt
As RadarOnline.com previously shared, Blue's team made a shocking confession about her infamous sex stunt – they had to figure out how to get "the bodily fluids of more than 1000 blokes out of her expensive diamond necklace."
Ollie Davidson, Blue’s manager and husband, confessed this was a legitimate concern they had post-production.
"And, um, yeah, we had to get them cleaned just, and now they, now they look perfect," he added.
Davidson also claimed he had to lie to get a jeweler to clean the diamonds.
"I didn’t tell the cleaner what was on it,” he shared. "She's like, you know what’s on this? And she was like, looking at it and, um, I couldn’t tell her that it’s a thousand men. You can’t go into a diamond dealer and say, 'Can you clean that off a 70 grand necklace?'"
Bonnie Blue Talks Sleeping With Over 1000 Men
Blue revealed her big feat of sleeping with over 1000 men in 24 hours on Instagram, insisting, "the numbers are true."
"I don’t need a wheelchair, I’m fine, it just feels like I've a heavy day in the bedroom,” she claimed. "I think if it had carried on the way it was in the first three to four hours, I would have struggled though."
The previous record holder for the woman who slept with the most men in 24 hours is Lisa Sparks, who took 919 men to bed over a 24-hour window in 2004. At the time, she said she "had a blast but was in pain for a week afterwards."