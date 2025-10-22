EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Tom Cruise's Shocking Ana de Armas Split After A-Lister Lined Her Up as His 'Perfect Scientology-Approved Bride'
Oct. 22 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise has abruptly ended his nine-month relationship with Blonde star Ana de Armas – a breakup insiders tell RadarOnline.com followed his failed attempt to mold her into a "Scientology-approved bride."
The Mission: Impossible actor, 63, who has long been linked to women from his professional circle, reportedly saw de Armas, 37, as "his perfect match" – glamorous, international, and impeccably private. But according to those close to the couple, their romance crumbled when Cruise's deep-rooted religious expectations began clashing with de Armas' independence and skepticism of the Church of Scientology.
Cruise Couldn't 'Mold' de Armas?
A source close to Cruise claimed: "Tom was convinced Ana was it – smart, beautiful, and someone who could walk beside him both professionally and spiritually. But when she pushed back against the Scientology side of his life, everything shifted.
"He likes things done a certain way, and Ana was never going to be someone he could mold. That's when he realized she wasn't the compliant, church-approved partner he'd hoped for."
Cruise and de Armas first met during talks for their upcoming underwater thriller Deeper, and by July had been photographed holding hands in Woodstock, Vermont. The relationship appeared to move swiftly – with friends saying Cruise was "showering Ana with gifts," from designer clothes to rare books.
But by autumn, the spark had gone.
'The Chemistry Just Faded'
A source claimed: "The chemistry just faded, but there's no bad blood between them. They still get along and have handled the split really maturely. They both knew it wasn't built to last and decided it was better to step back as friends rather than force something that wasn't working."
Cruise and de Armas had been training together for Deeper, a long-delayed supernatural action film expected to begin shooting later this year.
Production insiders said both stars plan to remain professional despite the split. Before their breakup, the couple had been seen at David Beckham's 50th birthday party, watching Oasis at Wembley Stadium, and enjoying a boat trip in Menorca – their only public displays of affection.
But the relationship reportedly began to strain over Cruise's intensity and his expectations around "shared belief systems."
Cruise's Other Women Exposed
A friend of de Armas' claimed: "Ana really admired Tom's drive and focus, but independence means everything to her. The moment she started feeling pushed to fit into his world, she began to retreat. It was never about status or success – she just refused to have her life shaped by someone else's beliefs."
Cruise's romantic life has long fascinated the public. He was married three times – to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes – and has been linked to several co-stars, including Vanessa Kirby and Hayley Atwell.
Both women have publicly denied any romantic involvement.
Atwell has said rumors linking her to Cruise were "upsetting," explaining, "It feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby – it's not what I'm about."
She also said Cruise told her: "You know exactly who you are. You know what you're about. And that is the only thing that matters."
For de Armas, her short-lived romance with the pint-sized star is another high-profile chapter in a string of relationships with Hollywood heavyweights, including Ben Affleck and Spanish actor Marc Clotet.