EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Tom Cruise's Shocking Ana de Armas Split After A-Lister Lined Her Up as His 'Perfect Scientology-Approved Bride'

A source close to Cruise claimed: "Tom was convinced Ana was it – smart, beautiful, and someone who could walk beside him both professionally and spiritually. But when she pushed back against the Scientology side of his life, everything shifted.

"He likes things done a certain way, and Ana was never going to be someone he could mold. That's when he realized she wasn't the compliant, church-approved partner he'd hoped for."

Cruise and de Armas first met during talks for their upcoming underwater thriller Deeper, and by July had been photographed holding hands in Woodstock, Vermont. The relationship appeared to move swiftly – with friends saying Cruise was "showering Ana with gifts," from designer clothes to rare books.

But by autumn, the spark had gone.