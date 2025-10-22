Your tip
Rihanna Takes Staggering $36million Loss from Failed Fashion Venture with Louis Vuitton which Bombed Due to the Pandemic

Photo of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna has taken a huge $36million hit after her Fenty collaberation with Louis Vuitton flopped.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Rihanna has lost a staggering $36million after a fashion venture with Louis Vuitton flopped.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bajan singer, 37, launched her clothing range Fenty in 2019 in collaboration with the luxury French firm, but the brand failed and closed down in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Flop Fashion Venture

picture of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

Rihanna's plans for the brand were deeply impacted by the pandemic.

Due to traveling restrictions during COVID, Rihanna couldn’t visit the HQ in Paris or get to the Italian fashion houses, making the products.

The mother-of-three initially pumped more than $30million of her own cash into the venture, through Denim UK Holdings company, becoming a 49.99 per cent shareholder in the business, Project Loud France.

Louis Vuitton's parent company, LVMH, put in an almost identical amount.

The collection was officially unveiled in Paris to huge fanfare, with fashion bible Vogue dedicating a feature to Rihanna’s designs.

But there were problems from the start.

Huge Cash Injection

picture of Rihanna
Source: MEGA

The singer closed the company after the brand failed to spark.

LVMH’s chief financial officer Jean-Jacques Guion said at the time, "We are still in a launching phase and we have to figure out exactly what is the right offer.

"It is not something that is easy. We were starting entirely from scratch. Obviously, we have the great help from Rihanna on this, but I would say it’s still a work in progress when it comes to really defining what the offer will be."

Following the pandemic, the company stalled and closed.

A joint statement said: “LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of the Fenty ecosystem, focusing on cosmetics, skincare, and lingerie.”

And according to accounts for her British company Denim UK Holdings, the flop collaboration has cost her $36million.

Rihanna Did Not Force A$AP Rocky to Sign Prenuptial Agreement.

picture of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Source: MEGA

Rihanna will not be asking A$AP Rocky to sign a pre-nup.

Given Rihanna is worth $1.4billion, the huge loss won’t hit her too hard in the pocket.

The singer is incredibly protective of her money; however, she is willing to risk her fortune by not asking her longtime partner A$AP Rocky to sign a prenuptial agreement.

But sources told RadarOnline.com friends and advisors close to the singer are concerned she could be putting her billion-dollar empire at risk by refusing to protect her assets – especially if she and Rocky divorce.

"She's head over heels and fully trusts Rocky," a source claimed. "To Rihanna, asking for a pre-nup feels like betting against her own relationship. She sees it as a sign of doubt, and she wants to go into marriage with nothing but positive energy."

picture of A$AP Rocky
Source: MEGA

The rapper welcomed his third child with Rihanna last month.

Fans are rooting for them to get married, but insiders say those closest to Rihanna are increasingly nervous.

"There have been serious conversations behind the scenes," one source claimed. "People in her camp are urging her to at least consider some legal protection. But Rihanna's not budging. She's always followed her heart."

The couple welcomed their third child last month, a daughter called Rocki Irish Mayers. They already share RZA, three, and Riot Rose, two.

Despite her immense wealth from music, fashion, and Fenty Beauty empire, Rihanna isn't interested in drawing a financial line in her relationship.

Rocky's fortune is estimated at a "mere" $20million, and those close to the couple say she’s never viewed their partnership through the lens of money.

"Rihanna's said it before – she has more money than she'll ever spend," claimed an insider.

"Even if she had to give Rocky half in some worst-case scenario, it wouldn't make a dent. She doesn't want Rocky to feel like he's a guest in her empire. This is their life together."

