EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Rihanna Sparks Finance Warnings As She's 'Refusing to Get A$AP Rocky to Sign Pre-Nup' to Protect Her Fortune

Source: MEGA

Rihanna is being warned to protect her fortune from A$AP Rocky, right.

June 3 2025, Published 7:49 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rihanna is clearly in love – as she's not letting her massive fortune get in the way of her happily ever after, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Rocky is the love of my life," the 37-year-old mogul has said, and insiders now tell us she is willing to risk her fortune as she's standing firm in her decision not to ask her longtime partner A$AP Rocky to sign a prenuptial agreement, despite her wealth divorcing the rapper's.

The superstar couple – who first met in 2012 and confirmed their relationship in 2020 – are planning a secret wedding while preparing to welcome their third child later this year.

But sources tell us friends and advisors close to the singer are concerned she could be putting her billion-dollar empire at risk by refusing to protect her assets – especially if she and Rocky divorce.

Financial Warning

Source: MEGA

Rihanna may be head-over-heels, but pals fear her love is clouding her judgement when it comes to business matters.

"She's head over heels and fully trusts Rocky," a source said. "To Rihanna, asking for a pre-nup feels like betting against her own relationship. She sees it as a sign of doubt, and she wants to go into marriage with nothing but positive energy."

From their PDA-packed red carpet appearances to raising their two sons – RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, 1 – Rihanna and Rocky, 36, appear to be solid.

In 2022, speculation about an engagement hit fever pitch when Rocky’s D.M.B. video showed him flashing grills spelling out ‘Marry Me’, with Rihanna replying "I do."

Then, in April, Rihanna fanned the flames again, wearing a bridal veil and diamond ring in a Savage X Fenty bridal shoot.

Still, while fans are rooting for the wedding, insiders say those closest to Rihanna – whose estimated net worth now surpasses $1.4billion – are increasingly nervous.

"There have been serious conversations behind the scenes," one source said. "People in her camp are urging her to at least consider some legal protection. But Rihanna's not budging. She's always followed her heart."

Stubborn Vow

Source: MEGA

Rihanna is digging in her heels when it comes to her 'no pre-nup' promise.

Despite her immense wealth from music, fashion and Fenty Beauty empire, Rihanna isn't interested in drawing a financial line in her relationship.

Rocky's fortune is estimated at a 'mere' $20million and those close to the couple say she’s never viewed their partnership through the lens of money.

"Rihanna's said it before – she has more money than she'll ever spend,’ said a source. "Even if she had to give Rocky half in some worst-case scenario, it wouldn't make a dent. She doesn't want Rocky to feel like he's a guest in her empire. This is their life together."

The couple's romance marks a new chapter for Rihanna, who previously dated rapper Drake and Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, and was famously assaulted by ex-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009.

Huge Wealth Difference

Source: MEGA

Rihanna's fortune dwarfs A$AP's.

Brown was recently charged in a separate assault case in London, bringing Rihanna's past heartache back into public view.

But sources say Rihanna sees her relationship with Rocky as built on real friendship and mutual respect.

"They were best friends before lovers," one insider said. "That's why she feels so sure. This isn't some whirlwind rebound – it's a foundation they've built over years."

Though no engagement has been formally announced, insiders say the couple are already living like husband and wife at their shared Beverly Hills mansion.

"They are a complete unit," said one source. "Having children changed everything. It's deepened their connection in ways no one expected. For Rihanna, that's what marriage is about – not contracts or contingencies, but soul ties."

And while some advisors may worry, Rihanna, they say, couldn't be more certain.

One said: "She wants to show the world – and herself – that love is worth betting everything on. No pre-nup, no fear. She's all in."

