EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Rihanna Sparks Finance Warnings As She's 'Refusing to Get A$AP Rocky to Sign Pre-Nup' to Protect Her Fortune

Rihanna is clearly in love – as she's not letting her massive fortune get in the way of her happily ever after, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Rocky is the love of my life," the 37-year-old mogul has said, and insiders now tell us she is willing to risk her fortune as she's standing firm in her decision not to ask her longtime partner A$AP Rocky to sign a prenuptial agreement, despite her wealth divorcing the rapper's.

The superstar couple – who first met in 2012 and confirmed their relationship in 2020 – are planning a secret wedding while preparing to welcome their third child later this year.

But sources tell us friends and advisors close to the singer are concerned she could be putting her billion-dollar empire at risk by refusing to protect her assets – especially if she and Rocky divorce.