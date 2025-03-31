EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna's Wedding Countdown Revealed — How Diva, 37, Is Planning to Walk Down Aisle With A$AP Rocky on Paradise Island as 'Ultimate Celebration' of Rapper's Gun Charge Aquittal

"Although they've considered an August ceremony, plans may lean towards the end of the year to allow for proper arrangements. The couple envisions an epic three-day event, with their children playing essential roles in the celebration.

"While the guest list will include their famous friends, the focus remains on family and cherished friendships, ensuring an intimate feel over a massive Hollywood spectacle.

"As if wedding planning isn’t enough, they are also actively trying for another baby with Rihanna stating she would walk down the aisle proudly, embracing the beauty of motherhood."

The source added the wedding will be a "multi-day" affair, with different bashes planned for friends and family.

Rocky, 36 – real name Rakim Mayers – was on trial over charges of felony assault for allegedly firing a semiautomatic weapon at Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, near a Hollywood hotel in 2021, injuring the hand of his former childhood friend and collaborator.

He faced up to 24 years in prison if convicted, and according to an insider, Rihanna was "pouring money into his legal defense" to spring him.

"His legal expenses have already run into the hundreds of thousands but she's not even blinking," our source said.