Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna's Wedding Countdown Revealed — How Diva, 37, Is Planning to Walk Down Aisle With A$AP Rocky on Paradise Island as 'Ultimate Celebration' of Rapper's Gun Charge Aquittal

billionaire rihanna spends millions asap rocky gun case
Source: MEGA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are said to be planning a multi-day extravaganza for their wedding.

March 31 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

March 31 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Superstar Rihanna is planning a glitzy Barbados wedding with sweetheart A$AP Rocky after he beat a gun charge rap that could have seen him carted off to jail for 24 years instead of walking down the aisle with the billionaire diva.

And pals have told RadarOnline.com the delighted couple are planning to add a third child to their brood now the rapper is free and clear of the serious charge.

billionaire rihanna spends millions asap rocky gun case
Source: MEGA

The couple are overjoyed at Rocky's aquittal.

Rocky was recently acquitted of two felony assault offenses following a 2021 altercation.

"I cannot express how relieved I am, especially for our family," the No Limit rapper said about the result of the case, which could have seen him chucked in jail for years.

With the trial now behind them, he remarked he and Rihanna can finally focus on their lives and their two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 19 months.

And we can reveal a wedding is now on the couple's agenda, as they revel in their newfound freedom.

An insider told us: "Rihanna and Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict and are eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, likely in her homeland of Barbados.

rihanna to get even more filthy rich
Source: MEGA
"Although they've considered an August ceremony, plans may lean towards the end of the year to allow for proper arrangements. The couple envisions an epic three-day event, with their children playing essential roles in the celebration.

"While the guest list will include their famous friends, the focus remains on family and cherished friendships, ensuring an intimate feel over a massive Hollywood spectacle.

"As if wedding planning isn’t enough, they are also actively trying for another baby with Rihanna stating she would walk down the aisle proudly, embracing the beauty of motherhood."

The source added the wedding will be a "multi-day" affair, with different bashes planned for friends and family.

Rocky, 36 – real name Rakim Mayers – was on trial over charges of felony assault for allegedly firing a semiautomatic weapon at Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, near a Hollywood hotel in 2021, injuring the hand of his former childhood friend and collaborator.

He faced up to 24 years in prison if convicted, and according to an insider, Rihanna was "pouring money into his legal defense" to spring him.

"His legal expenses have already run into the hundreds of thousands but she's not even blinking," our source said.

asap rocky rihanna plan name next child after attorney joe tacopina
Source: MEGA

Rihanna's fortune means her wedding bill will hardly make a dent in her finances.

Fenty founder Rihanna, 36, is worth $1.4billion – 70 times more than A$AP's relatively 'measly' $20million – and sources added the singer treats her money as THEIR money.

"She's very quick to deny she's paying for everything for her wedding, but that fools no one," an insider told us. "Rumor has it she's helping him out in every area – we're talking private jets, lifestyle expenses, cars, jewelry, bodyguards."

According to another source, her expensive devotion to her beau worries some of her pals.

Our insider added: "The word is that there are people in her life who think she's making a mistake and should just kick the guy to the curb, but that's not an option in her eyes."

