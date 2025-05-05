Pregnant Rihanna Leaves Fans in Shock as Singer Debuts Baby Bump At 2025 Met Gala — Just Months After Baby Daddy A$AP Rocky Avoids Lengthy Prison Sentence
Rihanna sent fans into a frenzy as the 2025 Met Gala kicked off.
The singer showed off her baby bump as she was spotted leaving for the star-studded event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the clip, Rihanna, 37, was seen wearing a gray two-piece Miu Miu skirt-set that hugged her curves. She accessorized the look with a black hat, knee-high stiletto boots and a fur shawl, which she seemingly used to cover her stomach as paparazzi stood by.
As photos and videos of the singer went viral online, fans reacted in shock over the apparent announcement on fashion's biggest night.
One X user wrote: "Even her pregnancies are in style," as another added, "OH MY GOD."
"MOTHER LITERALLY," one excited user reacted.
This will be the singer's third baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who was recently found not guilty on two counts of felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm stemming from a November 2021 incident.
Rocky was accused of firing two shots at former friend A$AP Relli during a heated confrontation in Hollywood. The rapper's defense team argued the weapon was a prop gun used for safety and fired blanks.
After deliberating for three hours, a Los Angeles jury found Rocky not guilty.
Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their eldest son, RZA, in May 2022.
In February 2023, while performing at the Super Bowl LVII half time show, the singer shocked viewers when she took the stage and announced her second pregnancy.
She and the rapper welcomed son Riot Rose six months later in August 2023.
While some fans were stunned by Rihanna's Met Gala news, others gushed over being "right" and predicting the mother-of-two was pregnant weeks ago.
One X user wrote: "I knew it," as another echoed, "Yes, millions already knew that."
A third jokingly referenced Rocky's elated reaction to his legal victory as they commented: "Should've known the moment ASAP jumped across that table Rihanna was finna have baby #3 cooking."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Rihanna's third pregnancy comes as insiders claimed she and Rocky are planning to get hitched following the rapper's acquittal.
A source told us: "Rihanna and Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict and are eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, likely in her homeland of Barbados.
"Although they've considered an August ceremony, plans may lean towards the end of the year to allow for proper arrangements. The couple envisions an epic three-day event, with their children playing essential roles in the celebration."
Our insider also noted Rihanna would be "embracing the beauty of motherhood" as the couple was trying for baby #3.
They continued: "While the guest list will include their famous friends, the focus remains on family and cherished friendships, ensuring an intimate feel over a massive Hollywood spectacle.
"As if wedding planning isn’t enough, they are also actively trying for another baby with Rihanna stating she would walk down the aisle proudly, embracing the beauty of motherhood."