Pregnant Rihanna Leaves Fans in Shock as Singer Debuts Baby Bump At 2025 Met Gala — Just Months After Baby Daddy A$AP Rocky Avoids Lengthy Prison Sentence

The singer showed off her baby bump as she was spotted leaving for the star-studded event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rihanna sent fans into a frenzy as the 2025 Met Gala kicked off.

Rihanna appeared to have a round baby bump as she was seen heading to the Met Gala.

Rihanna on her way to the #MetGala . pic.twitter.com/bhXtlPHR2O

In the clip, Rihanna, 37, was seen wearing a gray two-piece Miu Miu skirt-set that hugged her curves. She accessorized the look with a black hat, knee-high stiletto boots and a fur shawl, which she seemingly used to cover her stomach as paparazzi stood by.

As photos and videos of the singer went viral online, fans reacted in shock over the apparent announcement on fashion's biggest night.

One X user wrote: "Even her pregnancies are in style," as another added, "OH MY GOD."

"MOTHER LITERALLY," one excited user reacted.