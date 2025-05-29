We Expose the Jaw-Dropping Image of Two of the World's Most Famous Female Superstars That's Quietly Been Stashed in 'Diddy' Evidence Files
An intimate picture of two scantily-clad female superstars lying next to each other on a bed has resurfaced during Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the image is being used by Combs' defense team in a bid to prove his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was a consensual participant in his "freak-off" parties.
Explosive Snap Of A-Listers
The picture features pop superstar Rihanna and tennis champion Serena Williams lying on a bed alongside a third woman, Capricorn Clark, Diddy's former assistant, who told the court this week she was "fired" during a vacation with the Umbrella hitmaker.
The snap was sent to Combs, 55, by then-girlfriend Ventura, 38, amid discussions about "freak-off" sex parties.
Ventura sent the pic to Combs in a long text exchange that also included photos of the pair smooching on the stairs of a private jet and the singer gushing over her rising fame.
The rapper's defense lawyers have argued these texts show Ventura was enthusiastic about her relationship with Combs and all of their activities, rather than her being coerced into them — which she alleges.
The defense argues that Ventura was not only willing but actively encouraged — and sometimes even begged for — the regular "freak-offs."
Earlier in the trial, Ventura testified that she was forced into the sometimes days-long sordid sex sessions in order to sustain her relationship and career, which she says was under Combs' control.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and denies any wrongdoing.
Ventura's Texts To Combs
One of the texts sent by Ventura to Combs reads: "4,180 likes and Azealia Banks hit me on Twitter. Missing that!! Going to FO (freak-off) on Tuesday!! These are all things that I need Pop Pop (Combs) to be with me at. Lol."
There is no mention of Rihanna in the messages, and there is no suggestion she was ever involved in the sex parties.
Days later, Ventura wrote: "I just want it to be uncontrollable," talking about their upcoming sexual encounter.
In another 2012 exchange, Combs demanded: "FO one last time tonight."
Ventura responded with: "What?"
Combs fired back: "You can't read?"
Ventura explained: "I don't want to freak off for the last time. I want it to be the first time for the rest of our lives."
Later the same day, she followed with: "I want to see you, but I'm emotional right now... I'd rather not do it at all."
Elsewhere, Ventura wrote: "Yea. We did a lot... a lot of d----. A lot of partying."
And: "I miss you... I miss our love sessions in the afternoon."
Ventura previously told the court in detail about the long sex sessions with male escorts she was allegedly forced into — and said she complied out of fear of violence.
She said: "You make the wrong face (...) then I was getting hit in the face."
The singer said she was a sexual novice when she fell in love with the rapper, having been won over by his wealth and charm.
Within a year, she said she agreed to marathon "freak-off" sex sessions with strangers to prove her love and keep him happy.
But Ventura told the New York court that a darker side to Combs — which she termed "his abusive side."
She said: "(He was) Very controlling over my life, the things I wanted to do (...) but there's still love there.
"Control was everything from the way I looked, what I was working on that day, who I was speaking to."
She said that sex became her job, and that she took part, fearing Combs would release videos of the romps.
This claim — that Ventura feared compromising footage of herself would be leaked — came up in Wednesday's court session.