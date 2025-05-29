We Expose the Jaw-Dropping Image of Two of the World's Most Famous Female Superstars That's Quietly Been Stashed in 'Diddy' Evidence Files

Later the same day, she followed with: "I want to see you, but I'm emotional right now... I'd rather not do it at all."

Elsewhere, Ventura wrote: "Yea. We did a lot... a lot of d----. A lot of partying."

And: "I miss you... I miss our love sessions in the afternoon."

Ventura previously told the court in detail about the long sex sessions with male escorts she was allegedly forced into — and said she complied out of fear of violence.

She said: "You make the wrong face (...) then I was getting hit in the face."

The singer said she was a sexual novice when she fell in love with the rapper, having been won over by his wealth and charm.