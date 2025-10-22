EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner Sparks Michael Jackson-Style Surgery Fears As Her Facelift is Spotted 'Already Drooping'

But fresh images from last week's Los Angeles premiere of her daughter Kim Kardashian's new Hulu drama All's Fair have reignited debate about her extensive cosmetic work.

Fans online compared side-by-side photos of Jenner, claiming her skin appeared sagging and uneven in contrast to the airbrushed perfection of her social media posts – prompting experts to warn she could be on the road to a "melted Michael Jackson face."

"She's invested in top-tier procedures from the best surgeons in the business, so people are surprised to see her appearance shifting so soon," said a source close to the Kardashian family.

"Kris takes enormous pride in looking flawless, and the talk about her face 'drooping' has really shaken her. Her biggest fear is crossing that line into the overly done, Michael Jackson-type territory where she has gotten so many surgery top-ups her face starts to fall apart, just like his literally did by the end."