Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner Sparks Michael Jackson-Style Surgery Fears As Her Facelift is Spotted 'Already Drooping'

Fans feared Kris Jenner’s facelift was failing after spotting signs of drooping and tightness.
Source: MEGA

The famous momager defended her decision to have the procedure done.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Kris Jenner has sparked widespread concern after new photos of the reality matriarch appeared to show her latest facelift "drooping" – just months after the 69-year-old underwent a major cosmetic procedure reportedly costing six figures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Kardashians star recently debuted her seemingly amazingly refreshed look, earning praise at the time for appearing "decades younger."

Fans Sound Alarm Over Kris’ 'Drooping' New Look

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner sparked concern after photos showed her facelift drooping.

But fresh images from last week's Los Angeles premiere of her daughter Kim Kardashian's new Hulu drama All's Fair have reignited debate about her extensive cosmetic work.

Fans online compared side-by-side photos of Jenner, claiming her skin appeared sagging and uneven in contrast to the airbrushed perfection of her social media posts – prompting experts to warn she could be on the road to a "melted Michael Jackson face."

"She's invested in top-tier procedures from the best surgeons in the business, so people are surprised to see her appearance shifting so soon," said a source close to the Kardashian family.

"Kris takes enormous pride in looking flawless, and the talk about her face 'drooping' has really shaken her. Her biggest fear is crossing that line into the overly done, Michael Jackson-type territory where she has gotten so many surgery top-ups her face starts to fall apart, just like his literally did by the end."

Experts Say Lighting May Be to Blame

Photo of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Source: MEGA

Experts said lighting and filters may have exaggerated the difference.

Jenner, who attended her daughter's event in a bright yellow blazer dress, looked visibly different from recent publicity shots. Her complexion looked more natural – and, to some fans, "droopier."

Plastic surgery experts have since weighed in on the viral speculation. One board-certified plastic surgeon in L.A., who has not treated Jenner, said lighting, filters, and hair color could possibly explain the shift in Jenner’s appearance.

They said: "Looking at these photos, it seems the image with Kris' blonde hair was taken under much stronger lighting, which can smooth out wrinkles and blur imperfections. I don't believe her facelift has 'dropped' – it's more a mix of lighting effects, digital filters, and the sharper contrast created by her darker hair."

Kris 'Anxious' as Unfiltered Photos Spread

Photo of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

She debuted her new look at Kim Kardashian’s 'All’s Fair' premiere.

Still, insiders insist Jenner remains deeply self-conscious about her appearance. "Kris' entire brand is built on always looking flawless," said another Hollywood insider. "When unedited photos start spreading online, she gets anxious. She's in constant contact with her doctors and skin experts, double-checking that everything is still holding up the way it should."

Another expert warned the new photos show she has been using filters on her photos to show off the results of her latest facelift, and that "reality can't compare when she is under the glare of spotlights and being hosed down by paparazzi lenses."

Another plastic surgeon told us a facelift should last "10 years or more." He added: "When done properly, a facelift should deliver results that last for many years – as long as the patient takes care of their skin, avoids smoking, and keeps their weight consistent."

Pressure to Stay Young 'Intensifying' Ahead of 70th Birthday

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jenner reportedly spent more than $100,000 on her latest procedure.

Jenner's newest procedure, according to experts, would have cost the self-styled "momager" well over $100,000, factoring in pre-surgery skin tightening, fat grafting, and recovery treatments. Maintaining results requires non-surgical upkeep, such as microneedling and laser resurfacing.

Jenner has been candid in the past about her cosmetic enhancements. In 2015, she documented a facelift on Keeping Up With the Kardashians ahead of Kim's wedding to Kanye West, saying she wanted to "look my best for the big day."

But as she approaches her 70th birthday in November, those close to her say the pressure to maintain her youthful image has intensified. "Kris is constantly around her daughters, who all appear much younger because of cosmetic tweaks and photo filters," said a friend. "It makes her feel like she doesn't have the option to age naturally – not in Hollywood, and certainly not in that family."

Online, reactions have been mixed. Some fans criticized Jenner for "clearly editing" her facelift result photos, while others defended her. "She looks amazing for her age," one user wrote. "If she wants to tweak her look, that's her choice."

