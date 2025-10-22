Eminem's New Girlfriend Katrina Malota's Shocking Reality TV Past Exposed

Eminem's new girlfriend Katrina Malota's shocking past on reality TV has been exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Although Malota previously worked at a hair salon in Michigan and held a cosmetology license, a media outlet delved into an IMDb page for her that detailed her history working on television.

What Reality Show Did Katrina Malota Work on?

Source: MEGA Katrina Malota worked with Eminem on his 2024 'Doomsday 2' project.

According to her IMDb page, Malota -- who also worked under the name Lulgjuraj – was part of the makeup department for the reality TV show Welcome Home in 2018. The show focused on giving deserving families home renovations. She also has worked with the Stan rapper for years, having been credited on his 2024 Doomsday 2 project as "artist grooming." "She is one of the most in-demand hairstylists in both the entertainment and fashion industries," a bio from her now-deleted website reads.

Katrina Malota Is a 'True Visual Artist'

Source: Katrina Malota/Facebook Katrina Malota's bio says she's a 'true visual artist.'

The bio also states the following about Malota: "A true visual artist in the industry, having worked on countless runway shows from NYC to Paris, creating incomparable styles for the world’s leading fashion designers, to mentoring graduating talent at the world-renowned Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in London, and taking on complete degree collection looks." "Katrina is a multifaceted, multitalented force to be reckoned with that is as electric and magnetic as her work," the bio concluded. Work aside, Malota also opened up on her weight loss journey prior to being linked to Eminem, as she copped to using trendy weight loss drugs to assist her.

Katrina Malota's Weight Loss Journey

Source: Katrina Malota/Facebook Katrina Malota used GLP-1's to lose weight.

"A year and a half ago, I made a choice that changed everything. Peptide therapy, specifically GLP-1, has helped me lose over 60 pounds—but even more importantly, it gave me back my energy, my confidence, and my health," she wrote in a Facebook post in May. "Peptides are not just a trend—they’re the future of wellness. It’s science-backed, sustainable, and life-transforming," she added. While neither Eminem or Malota have confirmed their relationship, reports have linked the two, though it's unclear how long they have been together. Prior to Malota, Eminem's last public relationship was with Kim Scott, with whom he ended things in 2006.

