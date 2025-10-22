EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Totally Kidding Herself' By Branding Downgraded Netflix Deal a Sign of 'Strength'

Speaking at Fortune's recent Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington DC, Markle said the new "first-look" deal – which gives Netflix the option to buy her projects before she shops them elsewhere – was a positive move that reflected her and Prince Harry 's "flexibility" as creators.

The revised deal, struck in August, replaced the couple's original 2020 contract, which had produced mixed results and led to months of speculation over whether Netflix would renew the partnership at all.

"My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix then, not dissimilar to Higher Ground and the Obamas' deal," Meghan said.

"Once that had come to its term, the extension of it – which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership – was now being in a first-look deal. Which is also exciting because it gives us flexibility to go to our partners first, then at the same time, shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix but has a home somewhere else."