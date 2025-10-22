EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Totally Kidding Herself' By Branding Downgraded Netflix Deal a Sign of 'Strength'
Oct. 22 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has declared her downgraded Netflix deal is a "sign of strength" – a claim insiders tell RadarOnline.com is a "delusional spin" after the Duchess of Sussex's once-lucrative $100million agreement was quietly replaced with a lower-tier contract.
Speaking at Fortune's recent Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington DC, Markle said the new "first-look" deal – which gives Netflix the option to buy her projects before she shops them elsewhere – was a positive move that reflected her and Prince Harry's "flexibility" as creators.
Meghan Spins Her Netflix Downgrade as a Win
The revised deal, struck in August, replaced the couple's original 2020 contract, which had produced mixed results and led to months of speculation over whether Netflix would renew the partnership at all.
"My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix then, not dissimilar to Higher Ground and the Obamas' deal," Meghan said.
"Once that had come to its term, the extension of it – which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership – was now being in a first-look deal. Which is also exciting because it gives us flexibility to go to our partners first, then at the same time, shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix but has a home somewhere else."
Insiders Call the Move a Major Step Down
But industry observers say Markle's upbeat framing doesn't match reality. One Hollywood source said: "It's a clear step down. Netflix is keeping tight control now. They're being paid to bring in ideas, not to run big productions. Trying to frame that as strength is pure wishful thinking. Meghan is kidding herself."
Under their original multimillion-dollar deal, the Sussexes delivered several projects for the streaming giant, including With Love, Meghan, a lifestyle series featuring the Duchess cooking and chatting with celebrity guests such as Mindy Kaling and Chrissy Teigen.
The show premiered in March to moderate viewership, followed by a second season in August.
When asked at the summit whether the series would return for another season, Markle teased: "Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. It's a really good one."
Creative Spin or Damage Control?
She also discussed the workload behind the show, comparing it to her years on the legal drama Suits. "So I think looking at that format – again, it's a year of learns – so we're able to say, 'Eight episodes for two seasons' – it's a lot of work," she said.
"And having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into a production. I also recognise how much people want content in different sizes."
However, insiders say Markle's comments about "testing new formats" were a deflection from Netflix's waning enthusiasm for her brand.
A senior TV executive said: "Meghan is dressing it up as creative freedom, but it's really just a step down. When your slate is slashed and your budget trimmed, that's not a bold new direction – that's damage control."
The Duchess Doubles Down on Her Brand
The Duchess also used the Fortune event to promote As Ever, her lifestyle brand launched earlier this year, which sells products including jam, wine and tea.
Her brand, mockingly dubbed "Goop 2.0" by critics, is seen as a sign Markle is desperate to copy the career trajectory of Gwyneth Paltrow.
Markle said she preferred to keep her business small, explaining: "I love creating that culture, having that camaraderie with my team."
Asked whether she planned to sell through major retailers such as Target, she replied "bespoke retail collaborations" were her focus for now.
But a media analyst said the comments reveal a larger pattern.
The source said: "Whenever things don't go her way, Meghan repackages it as empowerment. The Netflix situation's no different – it's a huge downgrade, not a triumph. Calling it a show of strength might play well publicly, but in Hollywood, everyone sees it as more deluded Meghan spin."