EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New 'Marriage Rift' Experts Say 'Will Definitely End in Divorce'
Oct. 22 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing the most serious strain on their marriage yet – with friends telling RadarOnline.com the Duke's growing independence and renewed connection to his royal roots have created a "rift that is sure to end in divorce."
The tension reportedly came to a head at the recent Project Healthy Minds gala in New York, where the couple received a humanitarian award.
Cracks Behind the Glamour
While the pair smiled for cameras, observers noted an uncomfortable dynamic – Markle lingering to pose while Harry appeared to pull her forward, muttering what lip readers claimed was, "Come on now."
Behind the red carpet sheen, sources say the moment reflected a deeper, ongoing battle for control in their marriage.
A friend of the couple said: "There's definitely been a shift in Harry. Since seeing his father in the U.K., he's become more confident and self-assured. It's as if he's finally realized he doesn't have to live in Meghan's shadow anymore – and that's completely unsettled the balance between them."
A Royal Spark Reignited
The shift began after Harry's recent solo trip to London, where he met King Charles, 76, for the first time in over a year. Their brief meeting – just under an hour – was said to have "reignited something" in him, reminding Harry of his sense of duty and his late mother's legacy.
According to sources, that clarity has since clashed with Meghan's ambitions in America.
One insider said: "Meghan's always been the one calling the shots, but lately Harry's stopped just going along with everything. He's started pushing back, speaking up when something doesn't sit right with him. At the gala, you could tell his heart wasn't in it – people around them have been saying for weeks that he's slowly pulling away."
Fame vs. Family
The couple's appearance followed a turbulent few days for Markle, who faced criticism over her attendance at Paris Fashion Week, where she appeared front row at Balenciaga's show after posting a much-criticized video online showing her putting up her feet in a car close to the spot in the city where Harry's mother Princess Diana had her life snubbed out in a car smash.
Harry, notably, skipped the trip altogether.
A source close to the Sussexes said the Duke's patience is "wearing thin" with what he sees as Markle's "relentless desire for fame."
The insider added: "Harry is completely drained. Meghan's constant branding, the events, the hustle – it never stops. Harry's craving something more meaningful again, the kind of work his mother was known for.
"Seeing his dad recently just reminded him how far he's drifted from that."
A Marriage on the Edge
Those in Markle's camp say she's "panicking" about the shift in power.
A Hollywood source said: "Meghan definitely senses the shift. She's been the one steering things for so long, but now Harry's finding his own footing – and it's throwing her off. He's not the quiet, agreeable partner he once was, and that really unsettles her."
Experts believe the couple's diverging paths – Markle's pursuit of celebrity and Harry's renewed focus on family and philanthropy – are pushing the couple's marriage to breaking point.
A royal commentator said: "They've evolved in completely different directions. Harry's craving stability, family, and a sense of purpose, while Meghan's focused on ambition, visibility, and status. "It's a recipe for trouble – and those close to them can see it coming."