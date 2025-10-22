EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New 'Marriage Rift' Experts Say 'Will Definitely End in Divorce'

The shift began after Harry's recent solo trip to London, where he met King Charles, 76, for the first time in over a year. Their brief meeting – just under an hour – was said to have "reignited something" in him, reminding Harry of his sense of duty and his late mother's legacy.

According to sources, that clarity has since clashed with Meghan's ambitions in America.

One insider said: "Meghan's always been the one calling the shots, but lately Harry's stopped just going along with everything. He's started pushing back, speaking up when something doesn't sit right with him. At the gala, you could tell his heart wasn't in it – people around them have been saying for weeks that he's slowly pulling away."