KISS Rocker Ace Frehley's Death Under Investigation by New Jersey Medical Examiner Following Brutal Fall at Home
Oct. 22 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's death is being investigated by the New Jersey medical examiner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Frehley died at age 74 on October 16, weeks after he suffered a fall at his home.
Morris County Medical Examiner Rep Confirms Investigation
A representative for the Morris County Medical Examiner reportedly confirmed an autopsy was not performed on Frehley, but the late KISS founding member would be given a toxicology screening and an external body examination.
The representative noted Frehley's cause of death will likely be finalized within the "next few weeks" after the toxicology report has been completed.
Before Frehley's death, he was hospitalized and placed on life support after suffering a brain bleed when he fell at his home studio.
Frehley Hospitalized After Fall at Home
An update was posted to Frehley's Instagram page informing fans he was being forced to cancel an upcoming appearance due to suffering a "minor fall" at home.
The post reportedly read: "Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital.
"He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time. As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th.
"Please go to the fair to support his friends in Quiet Riot and Vixen, and Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, 'Origins Vol. 4.'"
Frehley's Family Makes Difficult Decision
As his condition failed to improve over several weeks, his family made the difficult decision to take the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member off a ventilator.
Frehley's family confirmed his death in an emotional statement, saying, "We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers, and intentions as he left this earth.
"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions and beyond comprehension.
"Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"
When news of Frehley's death made headlines, music fans across genres mourned the loss of the legendary guitarist.
One grieving fan wrote on Instagram: "My first guitar hero. This one hurts. Rest in peace."
Another echoed: "Rest in peace, king Ace. We thank you for so much joy and happiness that you gave us through your music. We love you forever."
A third added: "The reason why I picked up a guitar and the reason why I wanted a Les Paul. Ace Frehley Forever – Forever Ace Frehley!!"
His bandmates also posted tributes for the guitarist, who lent his talents to the group from 1973 to 1982.
Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley released a joint statement, saying, "I am devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley.
"He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy.
"My thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique, and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."