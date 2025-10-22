KISS Rocker Ace Frehley's Death Under Investigation by New Jersey Medical Examiner Following Brutal Fall at Home

An update was posted to Frehley's Instagram page informing fans he was being forced to cancel an upcoming appearance due to suffering a "minor fall" at home.

The post reportedly read: "Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital.

"He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time. As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th.

"Please go to the fair to support his friends in Quiet Riot and Vixen, and Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, 'Origins Vol. 4.'"