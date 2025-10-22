Inside Ellen DeGeneres' Private Life in The U.K. — Canceled Talk Show Host Shares Rare Glimpse Inside Her Cotswolds Estate With Portia de Rossi One Year After Leaving America

DeGeneres, 67, and her wife, Portia de Rossi , settled in the scenic area of England in November 2024, after the comedian ended her talk show amid a toxic workplace scandal in 2022 and retired from stand-up comedy.

Disgraced meanie Ellen DeGeneres is thriving with her new life in the U.K., sharing a fun-filled video of her pets that gives a glimpse at how she's put her personal decor touch on her home in the Cotswolds .

DeGeneres' home features floor to ceiling windows that look out onto the rolling hills of the Cotswolds.

DeGeneres showed off her two dogs, Sport and Kid, running around her massive living room and office space in an Instagram video, where her gleeful laugh could be heard as she watched her pups play.

In the caption, the Finding Nemo star gushed about the newfound happiness in her home after the couple's beloved 12-year-old pooch, Augie, died in May.

"They’ve finally figured it out. We’ve all been sad since losing Augie. Sport has brought so much joy into the house, and it makes us so happy to see Kid play again, even though he has a very unique style of play," DeGeneres wrote.