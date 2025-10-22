Inside Ellen DeGeneres' Private Life in The U.K. — Canceled Talk Show Host Shares Rare Glimpse Inside Her Cotswolds Estate With Portia de Rossi One Year After Leaving America
Oct. 22 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Disgraced meanie Ellen DeGeneres is thriving with her new life in the U.K., sharing a fun-filled video of her pets that gives a glimpse at how she's put her personal decor touch on her home in the Cotswolds.
DeGeneres, 67, and her wife, Portia de Rossi, settled in the scenic area of England in November 2024, after the comedian ended her talk show amid a toxic workplace scandal in 2022 and retired from stand-up comedy.
'So Much Joy'
DeGeneres showed off her two dogs, Sport and Kid, running around her massive living room and office space in an Instagram video, where her gleeful laugh could be heard as she watched her pups play.
In the caption, the Finding Nemo star gushed about the newfound happiness in her home after the couple's beloved 12-year-old pooch, Augie, died in May.
"They’ve finally figured it out. We’ve all been sad since losing Augie. Sport has brought so much joy into the house, and it makes us so happy to see Kid play again, even though he has a very unique style of play," DeGeneres wrote.
Wide Open Spaces
The former Oscars host's home features an open floor plan, extending from her chic dining area on one side to a sofa and living area at the far end of the room.
A glass office desk sits in between to allow the retired funny lady to still keep up on work.
High-beamed ceilings add to the airy feel of the distinctly modern decor, while large area rugs are used to cover the flooring.
U.K. Life Is 'Just Better'
DeGeneres bought the property after wrapping up her career in the U.S., where she went on a farewell comedy tour, Ellen's Last Stand... Up, which wrapped in August 2024.
The prominent Democrat revealed to a UK audience in July that she and de Rossi, 52, decided to permanently make England their home after Donald Trump won a second term as president in November 2024.
"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in.' And we’re like, 'We’re staying here,'" she dished.
"Everything here is just better," DeGeneres raved about life in the U.K., instead of living under Trump's America.
Adam Carolla Goes Off on DeGeneres: 'Worst Person I've Ever Met'
Despite DeGeneres stepping out of the spotlight and moving across the pond from Los Angeles, her reputation as the Queen of Mean continues to haunt her, as stories still emerge about what a tyrant she was behind the scenes of her daytime talk show.
Comedian Adam Carolla recalled in July how he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2012, and discovered the staff were anxious and terrified.
One segment producer nervously warned him not to "talk about beef or meat or any(thing)," since the host was a vegan at the time.
"I was like, 'Oh, this guy's scared to death,'" Carolla, 61, observed about getting briefed to stay away from anything that might upset DeGeneres.
"Later on, I talked to someone who signed an NDA, so I won't say his name, but he wrote for Ellen," Carolla recalled.
"I just went, 'How's Ellen?'
"And uh, he said, 'Worst person, uh, worst person. Not worst person I've worked for. Worst person I've ever met,'" The Man Show alum shared.