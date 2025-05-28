EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres 'Faces Being Run Out of U.K.' — By Brit Neighbors Who HATE Her

Last year, DeGeneres, 67, and wife Portia de Rossi, 52, packed up their California home for a farmhouse in England’s Cotswolds region after Donald Trump won the historic 2024 presidential election and her hostile work environment scandal.

However, the move isn't going as planned.

An insider said: "Ellen needed to escape, and they went to England with the dream of getting away from the drama, but that hasn’t been the case.

"It’s been one nightmare after another since they moved, and only sheer stubbornness keeps them from running back to America."