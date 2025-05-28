Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Ellen DeGeneres
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres 'Faces Being Run Out of U.K.' — By Brit Neighbors Who HATE Her

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres
Source: Instagram/@ellendegeneres/MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife moved out of the country following her talk show scandal and President Trump winning the election.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 28 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ellen DeGeneres might need to relocate again.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former television host "faces being run out of the United Kingdom" by her new British neighbors who "hate" her.

Article continues below advertisement

England Problems

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Source: @ellen/instagram

DeGeneres and her wife packed up their California home for a farmhouse in England’s Cotswolds region.

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, DeGeneres, 67, and wife Portia de Rossi, 52, packed up their California home for a farmhouse in England’s Cotswolds region after Donald Trump won the historic 2024 presidential election and her hostile work environment scandal.

However, the move isn't going as planned.

An insider said: "Ellen needed to escape, and they went to England with the dream of getting away from the drama, but that hasn’t been the case.

"It’s been one nightmare after another since they moved, and only sheer stubbornness keeps them from running back to America."

Article continues below advertisement

Renovation Nightmare

ellen degeneres portia de rossi marriage career trouble
Source: MEGA

The couple allegedly failed to get permission before building an extension on her $18 million mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though DeGeneres, who recently showed off a new look, and her wife are new to the area, they already started causing problems in their new neighborhood.

The couple allegedly failed to get permission before building an extension on her $18 million mansion.

A spokesperson for the West Oxfordshire District Council insisted all renovations were "completed to a high standard" – but the community is still livid.

According to the insider: "Ellen has this attitude that the rules don’t apply to her, and it’s making her life difficult."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the bad luck has continued for the couple.

Their new neighborhood, which has been very popular for big celebrities, was hit with massive flooding in February.

The source said: "England has been anything but the fairy tale they imagined. Their beloved farmhouse has been beset by flooding, and battles with their neighbors have been unbearable."

DeGeneres and her wife relocated to another pricey estate on higher ground, but the source claimed it's not the fairytale life they hoped for.

The source added: "Everyone knows they’re miserable, although they’re still trying to make a go of it. They’ve spent tons of money on this move, and they’re too bullheaded to go back to the U.S., but folks are betting that they’ll soon be heading back to sunny California."

Article continues below advertisement

Hostile Work Environment Scandal

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Kevin Costner

Fresh Agony for Kevin Costner as 'Yellowstone' Star is Sued by Stunt Double Over 'Violent' and 'Unscripted' Rape Scene in His Flop Western Film

Split photo of Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness FINALLY Files for Divorce — After The Actor's 'Affair' Led to Their Split and The Nasty Battle Over Their $250M Fortune

ellen degeneres feud uk neighbors chat show collapse
Source: MEGA

Their new neighborhood, which has been very popular for big celebrities, was hit with massive flooding in February.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in 2022, The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended its 19-year run after numerous allegations were made about the host and the work environment.

Following a handful of claims, an investigation led the show to fire three top producers and DeGeneres to issue an on-air apology.

She said at the time: "I'm in a position of privilege and power, and...I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

Even though she denied knowing about any inappropriate behavior that occurred on the set, she joked in her stand-up routine that she was "kicked out of show business."

During the opening night at the Largo in Los Angeles, the 66-year-old comedian joked about becoming "the most hated person in America" before adding: "There's no mean people in show business."

While DeGeneres was known for her dance moves on the show, during an audience Q&A session after the gig, DeGeneres was asked if she continued to "dance" amid the drama.

She responded: "No. It’s hard to dance when you’re crying."

ellen degeneres slammed by ex staffers
Source: NETFLIX

The former TV host mocked her 'mean girl' status during her standup shows.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.