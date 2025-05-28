EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres 'Faces Being Run Out of U.K.' — By Brit Neighbors Who HATE Her
Ellen DeGeneres might need to relocate again.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former television host "faces being run out of the United Kingdom" by her new British neighbors who "hate" her.
England Problems
Last year, DeGeneres, 67, and wife Portia de Rossi, 52, packed up their California home for a farmhouse in England’s Cotswolds region after Donald Trump won the historic 2024 presidential election and her hostile work environment scandal.
However, the move isn't going as planned.
An insider said: "Ellen needed to escape, and they went to England with the dream of getting away from the drama, but that hasn’t been the case.
"It’s been one nightmare after another since they moved, and only sheer stubbornness keeps them from running back to America."
Renovation Nightmare
Even though DeGeneres, who recently showed off a new look, and her wife are new to the area, they already started causing problems in their new neighborhood.
The couple allegedly failed to get permission before building an extension on her $18 million mansion.
A spokesperson for the West Oxfordshire District Council insisted all renovations were "completed to a high standard" – but the community is still livid.
According to the insider: "Ellen has this attitude that the rules don’t apply to her, and it’s making her life difficult."
Unfortunately, the bad luck has continued for the couple.
Their new neighborhood, which has been very popular for big celebrities, was hit with massive flooding in February.
The source said: "England has been anything but the fairy tale they imagined. Their beloved farmhouse has been beset by flooding, and battles with their neighbors have been unbearable."
DeGeneres and her wife relocated to another pricey estate on higher ground, but the source claimed it's not the fairytale life they hoped for.
The source added: "Everyone knows they’re miserable, although they’re still trying to make a go of it. They’ve spent tons of money on this move, and they’re too bullheaded to go back to the U.S., but folks are betting that they’ll soon be heading back to sunny California."
Hostile Work Environment Scandal
Back in 2022, The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended its 19-year run after numerous allegations were made about the host and the work environment.
Following a handful of claims, an investigation led the show to fire three top producers and DeGeneres to issue an on-air apology.
She said at the time: "I'm in a position of privilege and power, and...I take responsibility for what happens at my show."
Even though she denied knowing about any inappropriate behavior that occurred on the set, she joked in her stand-up routine that she was "kicked out of show business."
During the opening night at the Largo in Los Angeles, the 66-year-old comedian joked about becoming "the most hated person in America" before adding: "There's no mean people in show business."
While DeGeneres was known for her dance moves on the show, during an audience Q&A session after the gig, DeGeneres was asked if she continued to "dance" amid the drama.
She responded: "No. It’s hard to dance when you’re crying."