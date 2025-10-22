Trump Boasts $250Million White House Ballroom Construction is 'Music to My Ears' — As the Full Scope of East Wing Demolition is Exposed

President Donald Trump has defended the controversial plans to build a $250million ballroom at the White House because the sound of construction is "music" to his ears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Citizens on both sides of the aisle were shocked to see photos of the East Wing being torn down to make way for the gilded Trump addition. Backlash erupted particularly due to the president insisting in July that the renovations would not "interfere" with the existing building.