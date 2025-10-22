Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Boasts $250Million White House Ballroom Construction is 'Music to My Ears' — As the Full Scope of East Wing Demolition is Exposed

Phot of Donald Trump and the White House
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has defended White House renovations amid backlash.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump has defended the controversial plans to build a $250million ballroom at the White House because the sound of construction is "music" to his ears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Citizens on both sides of the aisle were shocked to see photos of the East Wing being torn down to make way for the gilded Trump addition. Backlash erupted particularly due to the president insisting in July that the renovations would not "interfere" with the existing building.

Trump Says White House Construction is 'Music to my Ears'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed in July the ballroom project would not 'interfere' with the existing building.

As construction broke ground for the 90,000 square-foot ballroom, Trump, 79, addressed renovations at a press conference.

While speaking at a podium outside the People's House, Trump told reporters, "You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction to the back."

"You hear that sound?" Trump said as he raised a finger to his ear. "That's music to my ears. I love that sound. Other people don't like it, I love it."

He added: "I think when I hear that sound, it reminds me of money."

Critics Slam White House Ballroom

Photo of construction at the White House
Source: MEGA

Photos of the East Wing being demolished sparked outrage on social media.

Trump's glowing review of the sound of the East Wing being torn down comes as critics slammed the ballroom project and raised concerns about historic preservation and possible legal issues surrounding renovations.

While the president claimed the ballroom would be "near it but not touching" the existing building, a White House official reportedly clarified the "entirety of the East Wing will be modernized."

Amid intense scrutiny, the White House released a scathing statement condemning critics "clutching their pearls" over stunning photos of the East Wing being demolished.

Photo of construction at the White House
Source: MEGA

A White House official later confirmed the 'entirety of the East Wing will be modernized.'

The official statement read: "In the latest instance of manufactured outrage, unhinged leftists and their Fake News allies are clutching their pearls over President Donald J. Trump's visionary addition of a grand, privately funded ballroom to the White House – a bold, necessary addition that echoes the storied history of improvements and additions from commanders-in-chief to keep the executive residence as a beacon of American excellence."

Alongside the statement, previous renovation projects at the White House were listed, including East Wing updates.

A seven-foot fence has since been erected around the East Wing, blocking much of the construction from public view.

Photo of construction at the White House
Source: MEGA

Trump defended the project and called construction noise 'music to my ears.'

While Trump previously vowed the ballroom was being funded by himself and unidentified donors, few details on funding sources have been provided by the administration.

Meanwhile, the president has continued to face backlash on social media.

One X user commented: "Trump's 'grand ballroom' is just the latest brick in his wall of vanity, demolishing not just the White House but the soul of our nation, one historic facade at a time."

A second warned: "The reason he's completely 'overhauling' the White House is because he doesn't plan on leaving. When he told his base this was the last time they would ever have to vote, he meant that. Everything that is happening in this country is indicative of that. Wake up."

