EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Finally Willing to Meet Harry' on One 'Paranoid' Condition

Since then, the two have barely exchanged words, last reportedly speaking briefly at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

A friend of William's said: "He's not heartless – part of him really misses how things used to be, the jokes, the closeness. But too much has happened, and he doubts they can ever truly rebuild that trust. He wants some kind of peace, but not if it means setting himself up to be hurt again."

The source added William has been under immense pressure from both Charles and Kate to take the first step.

They said: "Kate often tells him that their mother would be devastated to see them like this. She keeps urging him to rise above it and take the first step. Charles, on the other hand, just wants peace – he's longing for the day his sons can be in the same room without it turning into a showdown."