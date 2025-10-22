EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Finally Willing to Meet Harry' on One 'Paranoid' Condition
Oct. 22 2025, Published 4:13 p.m. ET
Prince William has privately agreed to meet with his estranged brother Prince Harry for the first time in nearly three years – but only under one "paranoid" condition: that their conversation is held in total secrecy, with no Meghan Markle, no recording devices and no leaks to the press.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the future king's cautious olive branch follows years of tension between the once-close brothers, who have been estranged since Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020.
A Cautious Olive Branch
Insiders say William's sudden change of heart comes after pleas from King Charles, 76 and Princess Kate, 43, who believe a Christmas reconciliation between the estranged brothers is possible – but only if it's handled "behind closed doors, under lock and key."
A royal insider said: "William's willing to meet Harry, but only if everything happens strictly on his terms. That means no Meghan, no aides, and zero chance of it ending up as content for a documentary or book. He's deeply wary of being secretly recorded or having his words twisted – the trust between them is completely gone. Harry will basically face being frisked before they talk."
Fear of Being Burned Again
William's insistence on tight control over the meeting comes after Harry's controversial comments last month, when he accused palace aides – the so-called "men in grey" – of trying to "sabotage" his reconciliation with his father following a recent brief 54-minute tea at Clarence House.
The claim infuriated William, who viewed it as proof his brother still couldn't resist airing private matters in public.
A palace source said: "William's terrified that whatever he says could be twisted and made public. He's not willing to risk being burned again. If Harry wants to talk, it has to stay completely private – no recordings, no pictures, and no version of events spun for publicity."
The brothers' relationship has been fractured since the publication of Harry's 2023 memoir Spare, in which he accused William of physically attacking him during an argument over Markle and labeled their father "cold" and "distant."
Family Pressure for Peace
Since then, the two have barely exchanged words, last reportedly speaking briefly at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
A friend of William's said: "He's not heartless – part of him really misses how things used to be, the jokes, the closeness. But too much has happened, and he doubts they can ever truly rebuild that trust. He wants some kind of peace, but not if it means setting himself up to be hurt again."
The source added William has been under immense pressure from both Charles and Kate to take the first step.
They said: "Kate often tells him that their mother would be devastated to see them like this. She keeps urging him to rise above it and take the first step. Charles, on the other hand, just wants peace – he's longing for the day his sons can be in the same room without it turning into a showdown."
A Test, Not a Reunion
Still, William's condition is being viewed by some courtiers as a test rather than a gesture of reconciliation.
One palace insider said: "William's fully aware that by laying down such firm conditions, he's making it tough for Harry to agree. But that's part of the plan – it gives him cover. If Harry turns it down, William can still say he made the effort."
The brothers' next encounter could come as early as December, though no date has been confirmed.
Royal aides are said to be quietly coordinating potential neutral venues away from the public eye.
One insider said: "William's not after a staged reunion or any kind of photo moment. He just wants to look Harry in the eye and figure out if there's still a relationship worth salvaging. But if Meghan gets mentioned – or he suspects anything's being recorded – he'll be gone in an instant."