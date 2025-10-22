EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — 'Hidden Message' in Prince Andrew's Titles Removal Statement 'Shows William Was Also Behind the Move'

Prince Andrew was not just pushed by King Charles to relinquish his remaining royal titles – palace insiders tell RadarOnline.com there is a "hidden message" in his carefully worded statement on giving them up reveals Prince William also played a "decisive role" in pushing the disgraced Duke to give them up. The dramatic move came after months of mounting pressure within the royal family and just days before the release of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, which will renew public scrutiny of Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has consistently denied all allegations of sexual assault or misconduct.

Subtle Wording Hints at Shared Decision

A senior royal source said: "Andrew didn't come to this choice alone. The word 'we' in his statement was deliberate – it shows the King and William were both part of the decision. "William made it clear he wouldn't tolerate any lingering link between the royals and the Epstein mess. He wanted the matter closed, permanently."

The Statement That Said It All

In his official statement, issued by Buckingham Palace on 17 October, Andrew said: "In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family." He went on: "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me." Royal commentator Jennie Bond said she was struck by the deliberate phrasing of the statement. "The pronoun 'we' is incredibly telling," she said. "It's a clear signal that Andrew, 65, didn't make this decision entirely on his own – he was under significant pressure from both the King and Prince William to do what they considered the right thing. If he hadn't agreed, he would have been forced to."

William's Firm Hand Behind the Scenes

Another insider described the discussions leading up to the announcement as "tense and emotional," adding William had made clear to his uncle that "there could be no return" to public royal life under his future reign. The source said: "William's been working quietly in the background, but his influence has been strong. He feels it's his duty to safeguard the monarchy's future, even if that means making difficult decisions about his own family." Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties in 2019, has lived largely out of public view at Royal Lodge in Windsor. His decision to relinquish his Duke of York title and remaining honors effectively strips him of the last formal vestiges of his royal identity.

Charles and William United on the Future

