Joe Biden's Former Aid Sparks Outrage by Questioning J.D. Vance's Marriage and Claims Vice President's Wife Usha May Need 'Saving'
Oct. 22 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Joe Biden's former press secretary has sparked outrage by attacking J.D. Vance – and saying his wife needs "saving."
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jen Psaki was addressing the deputy president's ambitions to succeed Donald Trump as the GOP nominee in the 2028 presidential election when she made the wild claims.
Vance's Wife Under Attack
She said: "I think the little Manchurian candidate J.D. Vance wants to be president more than anything else." And Psaki even claimed he was "willing to do anything to get there."
She continued: "He's scarier in certain ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he's a chameleon who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him."
Psaki, however, does not believe Vance "can take the whole (MAGA) movement with him," declaring that the vice president has "no rizz,:
"He just is a little odd," she said. "Trump's odd in a different way."
Psaki Goes Off in Bizarre Rant
Psaki then turned his attention to Vance's wife Usha, with whom he has three children, and delivered a scathing assessment of their marriage.
She said: "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like 'Are you O.K.? Blink four times. Come over here, we'll save you.'"
Psaki was quickly rebuked for her remarks on social media, with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung suggesting she is "transferring her own personal issues onto others" and dubbing the former press secretary "Jen Psucki."
He went on to call her a "dumba-- who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things."
Cheung added: "Circle back on that, moron."
Political commentator Link Lauren said she and Biden's other former press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, "are in competition this week to see who can be the worst press secretary."
"Both are on press tours," he noted. "Both are utter calamities."
Jean-Pierre has been facing her own backlash as she continues to insist she saw no signs of Biden's declining mental acuity while serving as his press secretary.
Appearing on CBS Mornings on Monday, Jean-Pierre said she "never saw someone who wasn't there."
"I saw someone who understood policy, pushed us on policy, and also understood history," she told the morning show co-hosts, who were left stunned by her claims.
When Jean-Pierre then repeated her assertion that Biden showed any obvious mental decline during his presidency on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the late-night host abruptly ended the segment.
What Was Wrong With Biden?
He noted that the then-president was a "dramatically different person" during his notoriously poor performance in a debate with Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
"And at 81 years old, that's not entirely unexpected. You can imagine why people got so worried," Colbert added.
"No one is saying that he didn’t age," Jean-Pierre shot back.
"I'm talking about did he have… the mental acuity, was he able to govern? And the man that I saw nearly every day was someone who was engaging, understood policy, and was always putting the American people first."
Colbert then fired back, saying, "I don't think anybody questioned his heart or his policies. But it takes more than that to be the President of the United States.
"And in a moment of great pressure on stage, we saw someone shock us and worry us, and nothing could assuage that worry. So I don't think it was necessarily a betrayal of Joe Biden, as other people saying, 'We don’t think we were shown the Joe Biden that you saw.'"