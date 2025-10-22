Joe Biden's Former Aid Sparks Outrage by Questioning J.D. Vance's Marriage and Claims Vice President's Wife Usha May Need 'Saving'

She said: "I think the little Manchurian candidate J.D. Vance wants to be president more than anything else." And Psaki even claimed he was "willing to do anything to get there."

She continued: "He's scarier in certain ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he's a chameleon who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him."

Psaki, however, does not believe Vance "can take the whole (MAGA) movement with him," declaring that the vice president has "no rizz,:

"He just is a little odd," she said. "Trump's odd in a different way."