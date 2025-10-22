EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Insane' Ultimatum to Prince Harry and Royals That Would Allow Him to Return to The Firm 'Is Proof She Never Intends on Returning to Britain'
Meghan Markle has issued what palace insiders are calling an "impossible ultimatum" – demanding she is never in the same room as Queen Camilla if her husband Prince Harry attempts to get her back into the royal family.
Insiders tell RadarOnline.com the duchess has cooked up the condition to effectively end any chance of her returning to the royal fold or to Britain as she "hates" the idea of returning to The Firm.
Meghan's 'Non-Negotiable' Demands
The former Suits actress, 44, is said to have made the demand as part of a series of "non-negotiable" conditions for supporting Prince Harry's tentative reconciliation efforts with King Charles, 76.
Sources close to the Sussexes claim Markle's stance is her way of ensuring she can appear supportive of Harry's peace talks, while making it logistically – and diplomatically – impossible for her to rejoin royal life.
A royal insider said: "Meghan's been absolutely firm that she won't share a room with Camilla, no matter the occasion. She's calling it a boundary, but inside the palace and in Harry's eyes it's viewed as a deliberate barrier – a way of making her return to royal life unworkable. It's her saying, 'I'll never go back to the royal family with Harry.'"
Buckingham Palace's 'Project Thaw'
The move comes as Buckingham Palace quietly advances what has been dubbed "Project Thaw" – a behind-the-scenes effort to gradually rehabilitate Harry, 41, through a series of low-key visits and engagements intended to warm public opinion toward him.
Harry's recent brief visit to the U.K. included a private tea with his father at Clarence House, lasting just under an hour. But while the King is said to be "open to cautious reconciliation," Queen Camilla's patience appears to be wearing thin with the idea of Harry's return to the royals.
One palace aide said: "Camilla thinks it's utterly absurd to let Harry or Meghan them back into the fold. She was firmly opposed to Harry's last visit, but Charles went ahead anyway. The idea of Meghan returning, even for a short time, is something she finds completely unacceptable."
Old Wounds That Haven't Healed
Relations between Camilla and the Sussexes have been tense since the publication of Harry's memoir Spare, in which he described his stepmother as "dangerous" and a "villain," accusing her of leaking stories to rehabilitate her image. Those close to the Queen say the comments cut deeply – and forgiveness is unlikely.
A friend of the Queen said: "Camilla never forgets a slight. Being branded a wicked stepmother still stings, and Harry's never once said sorry. In her eyes, Meghan fueled and magnified his anger toward the family. That kind of hurt doesn't fade – and she doubts it ever will."
The insider added Camilla has been working with senior courtiers to limit the Sussexes' access during any future visits, ensuring they are kept at arm's length.
The source said: "Camilla's willing to keep things polite on the surface, but that's where it ends. In private, she calls Meghan manipulative and believes she's a danger to the King's peace of mind."
Charles Caught Between Two Stubborn Forces
Meanwhile, sources say cancer-battling Charles is pleading with both women to show restraint for the sake of his son. A royal source said: "Charles is craving peace more than anything. He's well aware the family rift is damaging the monarchy's reputation, but Meghan's demands have made the situation far worse. Camilla refuses to yield, Meghan won't compromise – they're completely deadlocked."
One palace observer said: "Meghan's playing this very deliberately. By insisting she'll never be in the same space as Camilla, she's created conditions the royals could never accept. It's her way of shutting the door – while making it look like she's still willing to talk."