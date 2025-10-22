EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Insane' Ultimatum to Prince Harry and Royals That Would Allow Him to Return to The Firm 'Is Proof She Never Intends on Returning to Britain'

Relations between Camilla and the Sussexes have been tense since the publication of Harry's memoir Spare, in which he described his stepmother as "dangerous" and a "villain," accusing her of leaking stories to rehabilitate her image. Those close to the Queen say the comments cut deeply – and forgiveness is unlikely.

A friend of the Queen said: "Camilla never forgets a slight. Being branded a wicked stepmother still stings, and Harry's never once said sorry. In her eyes, Meghan fueled and magnified his anger toward the family. That kind of hurt doesn't fade – and she doubts it ever will."

The insider added Camilla has been working with senior courtiers to limit the Sussexes' access during any future visits, ensuring they are kept at arm's length.

The source said: "Camilla's willing to keep things polite on the surface, but that's where it ends. In private, she calls Meghan manipulative and believes she's a danger to the King's peace of mind."