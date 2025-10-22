Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Ready to Reinvent Herself' After Ex-husband Prince Andrew's Haunting Epstein Scandal and Embarrassing Stripping of Royal Titles

Sarah Ferguson has cut ties with the royal family in light of the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson seems ready to break away from the scandal-riddled royal family, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Duchess of York has made some major changes to her public persona after her disgraced ex-husband, Prince Andrew, officially gave up his royal titles amid ongoing allegations over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duchess of York has removed her titles from her social media profiles.

Ferguson has followed Andrew's footsteps and has scrubbed any reference to her Duchess title from her social media accounts.

The 66-year-old changed her X handle from @SarahTheDuchess to the new @sarahMFergie15. She also removed any references to her former title from her X and Instagram accounts.

Public relations experts have told RadarOnline.com the woman affectionately known as "Fergie" is making a smart move in order to escape the Epstein scandal and rebrand herself.

"The royal family’s reputation has taken a significant hit, and continued association with Andrew only prolongs scrutiny," Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations, said. "Removing those ties allows her to reclaim her own identity and move forward independent of that shadow – a necessary move for both personal healing and public perception."

The Fergie 2.0 'Rebrand' Revealed

Experts expect her to try to reinvent herself away from royal life.

Hurley believes "Fergie 2.0" could be on the way: "This signals the early stages of a rebrand, not just strategically, but personally.

"For decades, Sarah Ferguson’s identity has been tethered to Prince Andrew and the royal institution. This moment represents an opportunity to redefine who she is beyond that association.

"It’s a chance for her to step into her own story, rebuild trust with the public, and reintroduce herself on her own terms."

Ferguson Complimented Epstein

Ferguson complimented Epstein in a leaked email.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ferguson is feeling the fallout of a leaked email in which she called disgraced pedophile Epstein her "supreme friend."

An email was printed in two British publications on Sunday, September 21, in which Ferguson wrote to Epstein, "You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family."

It was written after the duchess gave an interview claiming to have cut ties with the notorious pedophile. She called their friendship a "gigantic error of judgment," adding, "What he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed."

However, her email received a gigantic judgment as well, and she was immediately dropped by six charities she represented, just one day after the 2011 communication was made public.

Ferguson Out for Herself

photo of Prince Andrew
Source: mega

Her ex, Prince Andrew, has been stripped of his royal titles as well.

Now, Ferguson is reportedly preparing to "turn on" Andrew, in what royal insiders are calling the "ultimate betrayal." The ex-royal is now understood to be weighing her options as her income sources dry up – including betraying Andrew to set herself up financially for the rest of her life.

"Sarah's always known how to look after herself," a royal insider said. "If she's forced to pick between protecting Andrew or protecting her own future, she'll put herself first. She realizes this scandal could finish her off – and she's not the type to go down without a fight."

"If that involves cooperating with authorities or doing highly-paid tell-all Netflix shows and books to betray Andrew for cash so she has a retirement fund, she will do it."

