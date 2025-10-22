EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Ready to Reinvent Herself' After Ex-husband Prince Andrew's Haunting Epstein Scandal and Embarrassing Stripping of Royal Titles

Ferguson has followed Andrew's footsteps and has scrubbed any reference to her Duchess title from her social media accounts.

The 66-year-old changed her X handle from @SarahTheDuchess to the new @sarahMFergie15. She also removed any references to her former title from her X and Instagram accounts.

Public relations experts have told RadarOnline.com the woman affectionately known as "Fergie" is making a smart move in order to escape the Epstein scandal and rebrand herself.

"The royal family’s reputation has taken a significant hit, and continued association with Andrew only prolongs scrutiny," Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations, said. "Removing those ties allows her to reclaim her own identity and move forward independent of that shadow – a necessary move for both personal healing and public perception."