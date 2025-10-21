EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Stripping Prince Andrew of Royal Titles Was 'Dying' Monarch's 'Parting Gift' to Son William as He Prepares to Take Throne

The Duke of York, 65, has announced he will relinquish his dukedom, knighthood, and other honors, placing them "in abeyance."

While the titles legally remain extant, they are now inactive – a move senior officials say was designed to "draw a line under years of scandal."

"Charles saw this as his way of protecting the institution – and his son," said a senior royal source. "He didn't want William inheriting a situation where his uncle still held titles or ceremonial honors. This was the King's final act of housekeeping before the next reign begins."

The Prince of Wales, 43, was secretly consulted before the title-stripping decision was finalized.

Sources say William supported his father's move but would have been prepared to take a much firmer stance once he ascended the throne.

"William's been very clear that he views Andrew as a liability to the monarchy's reputation," a close aide said. "If the King hadn't stepped in, William was fully prepared to handle it himself."