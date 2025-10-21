Your tip
Home > Royals News > King Charles III
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Stripping Prince Andrew of Royal Titles Was 'Dying' Monarch's 'Parting Gift' to Son William as He Prepares to Take Throne

Photo of Prince Andrew and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles has reportedly stripped disgraced Prince Andrew’s titles as a parting gift to heir Prince William before he takes the throne.

Oct. 21 2025, Published 6:57 p.m. ET

King Charles' decision to strip Prince Andrew of his royal titles is being described by palace insiders as a "parting gift" to Prince William – a final act by a monarch in ill health to spare his son the political and reputational turmoil of dealing with his disgraced uncle when he becomes king.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the cancer-stricken King, 76, who has recently stepped back from public duties amid worsening health, wanted to resolve what one courtier called "the Andrew problem" before his son's accession to make it easier on his boy.

Charles' Final Act to Protect the Monarchy

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles moved to strip Prince Andrew of his royal titles amid ill health.

The Duke of York, 65, has announced he will relinquish his dukedom, knighthood, and other honors, placing them "in abeyance."

While the titles legally remain extant, they are now inactive – a move senior officials say was designed to "draw a line under years of scandal."

"Charles saw this as his way of protecting the institution – and his son," said a senior royal source. "He didn't want William inheriting a situation where his uncle still held titles or ceremonial honors. This was the King's final act of housekeeping before the next reign begins."

The Prince of Wales, 43, was secretly consulted before the title-stripping decision was finalized.

Sources say William supported his father's move but would have been prepared to take a much firmer stance once he ascended the throne.

"William's been very clear that he views Andrew as a liability to the monarchy's reputation," a close aide said. "If the King hadn't stepped in, William was fully prepared to handle it himself."

William's Quiet Involvement Behind the Scenes

Photo of Prince William and Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince William reportedly backed his father’s move to sideline Andrew.

The removal of Andrew's privileges follows renewed scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and a fresh criminal probe by Scotland Yard into claims he tried to use a police bodyguard to discredit his s-- abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The release of Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, has further intensified pressure on the royals, with aides describing the King's timing as "no coincidence."

"The King saw the storm approaching," another insider said. "There was a clear feeling they had to act fast, take control of the story, and demonstrate firm leadership. It was about protecting what remains of the public's trust in the family."

Parliament May Move to Strip Titles Permanently

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew relinquished his titles and honors, leaving them 'in abeyance.'

Despite the symbolic gesture, Andrew still technically retains his dukedom, as only an act of Parliament can formally revoke it. Labour MP Rachael Maskell, who represents York Central, has said she plans to reintroduce her proposed Removal of Titles Bill to allow either the monarch or a parliamentary committee to strip such honors.

"The government will be guided by the royal family," a U.K. government spokesperson said about the issue. William is understood to favor a tougher approach in the future, including banning his uncle from attending state events or royal family gatherings.

A Monarch's Last Gift to His Son

Photo of King Charles and Prince William
Source: MEGA

The decision was timed to protect the monarchy amid growing public pressure.

"When William takes the throne, he intends to make it unmistakably clear that there's no role for someone with Andrew's past anywhere near the public stage," a former palace staffer said.

The King's action also reignites questions over Andrew's continued residence at Royal Lodge, the 30-room Windsor estate he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 65. The couple have resisted calls to move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage, despite the King's attempts to persuade them privately.

"The optics couldn't be worse – a disgraced royal enjoying a lavish lifestyle on crown property," a royal insider said. "But because Andrew holds a private lease, it's a legal gray area. For the moment, he's refusing to move."

Though Buckingham Palace insists the King's decision was taken "to protect the integrity of the monarchy," aides privately describe it as both pragmatic and emotional. "It was the King's way of putting an end to a long and difficult chapter," said one senior official.

"He's aware his time is limited and wanted to spare William the burden of sorting it out. In many ways, this was Charles' last gift to his son – and quite possibly his final act of service."

