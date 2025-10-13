EXCLUSIVE: Everything King Charles Can Do To 'Clip Prince Andrew's Wings Forever' — From Making Him 'Homeless' To Stripping Him Of Remaining Royal Titles

In the message, reportedly sent in February 2011, Andrew told the convicted sex offender: "We are in this together" – directly contradicting his previous insistence that their friendship ended in 2010.

A senior royal source claimed: "This latest revelation has made Andrew's position utterly untenable.

"The King is under immense pressure from advisers and senior courtiers to act decisively. There's a feeling that if he doesn't, the scandal will keep bleeding into the public domain and tarnish everything the monarchy is trying to rebuild."

The King, 76, is said to be considering several measures to distance both the Crown and himself from his younger brother, including cutting off remaining privileges, barring him from royal estates, and exploring the rare legal process of stripping him of his title as Duke of York.

Another palace insider added: "Charles has already stopped Andrew's public funding, but that hasn’t been enough. He's now looking at every possible lever he can pull.

"It could mean taking away access to royal homes like Windsor or Sandringham and ensuring he's excluded from all family gatherings except the most private ones.

"The phrase being used behind closed doors is 'clip his wings completely.'"