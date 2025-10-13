EXCLUSIVE: Everything King Charles Can Do To 'Clip Prince Andrew's Wings Forever' — From Making Him 'Homeless' To Stripping Him Of Remaining Royal Titles
Oct. 13 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is under growing pressure to take decisive action against Prince Andrew following yet another Jeffrey Epstein scandal – with Palace insiders revealing to RadarOnline.com every move the monarch has at his disposal to finally "clip his brother's wings forever."
The 65-year-old Duke of York faces renewed public outrage after an email surfaced, appearing to show that he remained in contact with Epstein well after claiming he had cut all ties.
King Faces Growing Pressure to Act
In the message, reportedly sent in February 2011, Andrew told the convicted sex offender: "We are in this together" – directly contradicting his previous insistence that their friendship ended in 2010.
A senior royal source claimed: "This latest revelation has made Andrew's position utterly untenable.
"The King is under immense pressure from advisers and senior courtiers to act decisively. There's a feeling that if he doesn't, the scandal will keep bleeding into the public domain and tarnish everything the monarchy is trying to rebuild."
The King, 76, is said to be considering several measures to distance both the Crown and himself from his younger brother, including cutting off remaining privileges, barring him from royal estates, and exploring the rare legal process of stripping him of his title as Duke of York.
Another palace insider added: "Charles has already stopped Andrew's public funding, but that hasn’t been enough. He's now looking at every possible lever he can pull.
"It could mean taking away access to royal homes like Windsor or Sandringham and ensuring he's excluded from all family gatherings except the most private ones.
"The phrase being used behind closed doors is 'clip his wings completely.'"
Tensions Over Andrew's Lavish Royal Lodge Home
Andrew's continued residence at Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion in Windsor he has occupied since 2003, remains a particular point of contention.
Though the property is leased directly from the Crown Estate until 2078, royal aides are reportedly frustrated that he continues to enjoy such luxury despite being a non-working royal.
"The fact he's still living in a royal home infuriates both the Palace and the public," claimed a royal household source. "But the king's hands are tied – Andrew has a watertight lease. The only real leverage is to make life there less comfortable."
Public anger toward the duke has intensified in the wake of the new Epstein email, with two-thirds of Britons saying they believe he should lose his titles entirely, according to a recent YouGov poll.
Parliamentary intervention could be required, and royal commentators say it's not unthinkable.
Fresh Calls To Strip Andrew Of His Titles
A royal insider explained: "If King Charles really wants to safeguard the monarchy, he may have no choice but to take stronger action.
"The warm tone of that email – with Andrew telling Epstein ‘We are in this together' – completely undermines his claim that his connection to Epstein was distant. It's more than just humiliating; it's damaging to public confidence.
The source claimed: "All the good work being done by the senior royals, from Prince William's Earthshot initiative to the Princess of Wales' early years campaign, keeps getting overshadowed by Andrew’s scandals. The monarchy can't keep taking these hits from his past. Sooner or later, something has to change."
Senior courtiers say the king is now "weighing all options," but any decision will be tempered by the memory of his and Andrew's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who stripped the duke of his HRH title and military honors in 2022.
"The late Queen acted to protect the monarchy's reputation," claimed another insider. "Now Charles faces that same moment of reckoning – deciding whether to follow her example or go even further, and he has plenty of options at his disposal."
The Legal Path to Remove Andrew's Remaining Honors
Andrew still retains his title as Duke of York, granted to him by Queen Elizabeth II upon his marriage to Sarah Ferguson in 1986, as well as his style as a Knight of the Garter – one of the oldest and most prestigious orders of chivalry in Britain.
Even though he was stripped of his HRH status and military patronages in 2022, both his dukedom and knighthood remain intact.
Removing the title of Duke of York would require an act of Parliament under the Titles Deprivation Act of 1917, the same mechanism once used to strip enemy nobles of their British honors during the First World War.
Constitutional experts say Charles cannot unilaterally revoke the dukedom but could signal his approval for such a move if political pressure grows.
By contrast, the king could more easily act to rescind Andrew's position within the Order of the Garter.
Though rarely done, the monarch – as Sovereign of the Order – has the authority to "degrade" a member, a process that formally removes their knighthood.
It hasn't been used in centuries, but insiders say Charles could revive it if public anger continues to mount, effectively erasing one of the last vestiges of Andrew's royal status.