Alabama Death Row Inmate Says Three Chilling Final Words Before 20-Minute Execution Using Nitrogen Gas for 1993 Murder

Boyd was convicted by a jury and sentenced to death over three decades ago for his role in the murder of Gregory Huguley in Talladega County. The victim was bound with tape, allegedly by Boyd, and burned alive by another man who poured gasoline over him and set him on fire in retaliation for a $200 unpaid cocaine debt.

The condemned man went to his death, claiming he had no part in the sick murder.

Before that, he waived his right to a final meal.

"I just want to say again, I didn't kill anybody, I didn't participate in killing anybody. Just want everyone to know, there is no justice in this state," Boyd shared in in final statement, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

He continued: "It's all political, it's all revenge-motivated. There is no justice in the state, there can be no justice in the state."