Alabama Death Row Inmate Says Three Chilling Final Words Before 20-Minute Execution Using Nitrogen Gas for 1993 Murder
Oct. 24 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
An Alabama death row inmate was executed via a controversial method after uttering three spine-chilling final words, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Todd Boyd, 54, was put to death at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility with nitrogen gas on Thursday, October 23, for a grisly 1993 murder, to which he had maintained his innocence.
'I Didn't Kill Anybody'
Boyd was convicted by a jury and sentenced to death over three decades ago for his role in the murder of Gregory Huguley in Talladega County. The victim was bound with tape, allegedly by Boyd, and burned alive by another man who poured gasoline over him and set him on fire in retaliation for a $200 unpaid cocaine debt.
The condemned man went to his death, claiming he had no part in the sick murder.
Before that, he waived his right to a final meal.
"I just want to say again, I didn't kill anybody, I didn't participate in killing anybody. Just want everyone to know, there is no justice in this state," Boyd shared in in final statement, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.
He continued: "It's all political, it's all revenge-motivated. There is no justice in the state, there can be no justice in the state."
Todd Boyd's Final Words
Boyd stated that the death row process "is not about closure because closure comes from within, not from an execution."
His final words were, "I want all my people to keep fighting, you all matter," and he added, "Let's get it," just before the execution got underway.
Boyd was already strapped to a gurney with "his body covered tightly in a white sheet from his chest down," while giving his final statement, according to the publication. It noted that he made the shape of an "L" with his thumb and index finger to his brother, who reciprocated from the viewing chamber.
The execution got underway at 5:55 p.m. local time when the mask was put on Boyd's face, and the nitrogen gas began flowing two minutes later. He was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m
Alabama Attorney General Slams Boyd
The state's top cop claims that Boyd never presented any evidence that he wasn't involved in Huguley's killing in the years leading up to being put to death.
"For more than 30 years, Boyd sought to delay justice through endless litigation, yet he never once presented evidence that the jury was wrong," Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement following the execution.
Marshall continued: "In 2014, he challenged Alabama’s lethal injection protocol, and in 2018, he opted for nitrogen hypoxia – each time strategically avoiding accountability for his crime. Gregory Huguley was never afforded the chance to delay his own brutal and untimely death."
'Psychological Terror'
Alabama began using nitrogen gas in executions for the first time in January 2024. Boyd was the seventh inmate the state executed in 2025.
The U.S. Supreme Court denied Boyd's request to stay the execution, but left-leaning Justice Sonia Sotomayor had harsh words with the method in her dissent. She called the use of nitrogen gas "psychological terror" and "excruciating suffocation."