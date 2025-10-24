Martina Navratilova's Wife Julia Lemigova Confirms She Slept With Haitian Mortician... and Offers Up Timeline to Defend 'Affair'
Oct. 24 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
In a shocking turn of events, Martina Navratilova's wife, Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova, confirmed the details surrounding her rumored "affair" with a Haitian mortician, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On part two of the Season 7 RHOM reunion, Adriana de Moura accused Lemigova, 53, of having an affair while married to Navratilova, 69.
Julia Lemigova Addresses If She Slept With the Haitian Mortician
At a comedy show and fan experience hosted by Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton on October 22, Lemigova appeared and addressed the rumors, a media outlet reported.
"Do you wanna know if it’s true?" Lemigova asked the audience, before shouting, "Yes!" confirming she had indeed slept with the Haitian mortician.
"Do you wanna know if it happened while I was married to Martina?" she continued. "F--- no! … No, no, and no."
She went on to explain it happened while she was living in Paris and owned a spa. She said he asked for a job at her spa in exchange for free makeup services.
While Lemigova did not provide dates of their entanglement, she claimed that it was "the last f------ time I ever saw him."
Did Julia Lemigova Gift the Haitian Mortician With a Coffee Maker?
Lemigova also addressed de Moura's claim she had to gift the Haitian mortician with a coffee maker, insisting that was not true.
"Adriana takes a piece of the truth and then she wraps it in a bunch of lies," she said. "No, I did not give the Haitian mortician a coffeemaker! No!"
During the reunion, de Moura made the initial accusation, stating to reunion host Andy Cohen, "She was cheating on Martina with a Haitian mortician. That’s when [ Lemigova] told me everything. You were with a Haitian mortician. You used to take him to the motel, pay for the motel, bring the champagne, and had to give him a coffee machine as a gift. You forgot about that little b---. And then she had another lover, a cop."
Adriana de Moura's Accusations Against Julia Lemigova
de Moursa's accusations came fresh on the heels of Lemigova revealing she and de Moura had slept together.
At this point, Cohen suggested they take a "break" from taping, during which Lemigova denied de Moura's claims and said that when she slept with de Moura, it was a "one-night stand."
"I feel horrible, but I was not me for four years," she said, trying to explain why she revealed her tryst with de Moura. "I couldn’t speak the truth. I never betrayed Adriana with my friendship with Alexia. I tried so much. We slept together once, and then we fooled around in the Versace Mansion at [Alexia’s] bachelorette... I didn't say it to spread gossip. It had to be known. I never betrayed Adriana. I still love her."
Lemigova also stated Navratilova was aware of what happened and cried when she told her. She also insisted their marriage was not in a good place when the alleged incident occurred.
Are Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova Divorcing?
In the wake of the allegations against Lemigova, RadarOnline.com spoke to an insider who dished on the state of her marriage to Navratilova.
Initially, a report had surfaced online that stated the following: "The marriage is close to game, set, match for Martina. She's had enough of their marriage being a spectacle for the public and is devastated about the couple's issues being on full display on national television. Julia is begging her to stay because of the boys they recently adopted. Martina is on the fence about what to do now [that] they have the boys, but is close to ending it all."
An insider who spoke to us refuted the report.
"This is not true," our source explicitly stated. "Martina and Julia are not getting divorced."
The RHOM's Season 7 recently wrapped. At this time, it remains unclear if Lemigova will be back or not, as casting for Season 8 has yet to be revealed.