Martina Navratilova's Wife Julia Lemigova Confirms She Slept With Haitian Mortician... and Offers Up Timeline to Defend 'Affair'

At a comedy show and fan experience hosted by Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton on October 22, Lemigova appeared and addressed the rumors, a media outlet reported.

"Do you wanna know if it’s true?" Lemigova asked the audience, before shouting, "Yes!" confirming she had indeed slept with the Haitian mortician.

"Do you wanna know if it happened while I was married to Martina?" she continued. "F--- no! … No, no, and no."

She went on to explain it happened while she was living in Paris and owned a spa. She said he asked for a job at her spa in exchange for free makeup services.

While Lemigova did not provide dates of their entanglement, she claimed that it was "the last f------ time I ever saw him."